NCAA Court Makes Announcement for Trinidad Chambliss, Joey Aguilar & Diego Pavia

College football has turned into a legal battlefield as Trinidad Chambliss and Joey Aguilar fight in court for one final year of eligibility, and Diego Pavia fights for one extra year for JUCO players. With deadlines out, the NCAA calendar looks like a clash of lawsuits.

One of the main cases involves Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, whose appeal for a sixth year of eligibility got denied, leaving his future in the hands of the Mississippi court. The NCAA denied Chambliss’s waiver because they said he didn’t provide the right medical documents at the time of his injury. He did provide medical reports, but the NCAA claimed that Chambliss chose to avoid surgery in 2022 to play.

But despite the NCAA’s denial, Chambliss’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against them in Lafayette County, Mississippi, challenging the decision. Now, the preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for February 12 in the Mississippi Chancery Court. If it gets approved, Chambliss could play next season.

Then comes in Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar’s preliminary injunction hearing for one year of eligibility, which has been postponed to February 13. His appeal revolves around JUCO season eligibility, as the NCAA is counting his time at Diablo Valley Community College. If he wins the case, Aguilar will return to Vols, starting for them one last time in the 2026 season.

His legal team secured a 15-day temporary restraining order, preventing the NCAA from enforcing its JUCO rule until the preliminary injunction hearing.

Diego Pavia’s federal lawsuit addresses a similar issue. Aguilar was initially part of Pavia’s federal lawsuit, but, to avoid any denials, he removed his name and filed a new lawsuit. Pavia already got an extra year of eligibility, as he was part of a JUCO school, but that was for a temporary setup.

He is challenging them again for all JUCO players whose junior college eligibility is still being counted, even though they did not play in NCAA colleges. The hearing is scheduled for February 10. Even though it’s a temporary solution, it will help various players stuck in this chaos. With the lawsuit chaos, the NCAA’s calendar is also creating trouble for players and coaches.

NCAA calendar timeline creates a mess in college football

Beyond player lawsuits, another major point of contention in college football is the increasingly chaotic and drawn-out schedule.

The season stretches too long, starting on August 29 and ending on January 25, 2027. That’s nearly five months from start to finish. The long wait from December 5 to December 30 just to play the quarterfinals doesn’t make sense.

This can drive a wedge between fans and the sport. As this usually drifts fans apart with long breaks and no games. The reality is the NFL does dominate the football landscape, and when you schedule playoff games around them, it hampers the ratings and views, too.

Additionally, it conflicts with the transfer portal, causing issues for the team that is still participating. Even Dan Lanning expressed concern about it.

“This year again, the portal will open, and the national championship game will be two to three weeks after the portal is open. So, there are going to be teams that are still in a season with players coming and going from your program,” Lanning said.

Now, it’s yet to be seen whether players getting the final verdict on their lawsuits can even move the calendar!