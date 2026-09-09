NCAA Delivers Final Blow to Western Michigan’s Appeal After Controversial Michigan Loss

The door has officially slammed shut on Western Michigan’s dream of turning a controversial heartbreak into a historic victory. After the Broncos suffered a devastating 13-12 loss to No. 16 Michigan on September 5, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) asked college football authorities to step in and fix the record books. But the NCAA delivered a brutal final answer. The result stands, and there will be no rewrite.

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The governing body cited the rulebook, explaining that the team with the most points at the end of the game is the winner, resulting in the Wolverines’ victory. Under official college football guidelines, the moment the head official signals the end of the match, the final score becomes absolute, leaving zero room for post-game adjustments.

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“No rule decision may be changed after the ball is next legally snapped, legally free-kicked, or the second or fourth periods have ended,” the rulebook states, per Bryan Fischer’s X post. To shut down further debate, officials clarified that even the Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee lacks the legal power to undo a finished game, no matter how chaotic the final seconds turned out.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2021: Big Ten Championship Michigan vs Iowa DEC 04 December 04, 2021: Michigan flag during NCAA Football game action between the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michigan defeated Iowa 42-3. John Mersits/CSM California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20211204_zaf_c04_529.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphototwo834681

Michigan trailed 12-7 late in the game when Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood’s first Hail Mary fell incomplete as the clock hit zero. WMU players were already celebrating on the sideline in what would have been the program’s first win against a ranked Big Ten opponent.

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However, the officials ruled that a Broncos defender had touched the ball out of bounds with one second left on the clock. This gave Underwood another chance, as he took advantage of it and finished with the game-winning touchdown.

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MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher challenged the ruling, arguing the replay protocol was misapplied.

“This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock,” Steinbrecher said, according to Reuters. “It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol governing this specific end-of-game timing situation. Had the protocol been properly followed and the program-feed clock been used, no additional play would have been awarded, and Western Michigan would have won the game, 12–7.”

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The core of the MAC’s argument was not about the officials making a wrong judgment call. The conference challenged the procedure used to determine the final clock situation, arguing that officials relied on a different clock than the one required under the rules. Despite the argument, the NCAA did not overturn, pointing to its rules, which do not give it the authority to reverse the result of a completed game.

If the NCAA started overturning final scores based on disputed replay calls, it would open the door for an appeal after every close and controversial call in college football games.

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“I recognize that the oversight committee does not ordinarily alter results recorded on the field,” Steinbrecher said, per Reuters. “Nevertheless, the circumstances of this game are extraordinary. Western Michigan should not be disadvantaged because the prescribed replay protocol was not followed and an unsynchronized clock was used to award a play that, under the applicable procedure, should not have occurred.”

In the end, Western Michigan faced a disappointing loss in the season opener against the Wolverines, and it’s going to stay that way in the record books, with no further chances of overturning the decision.

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“Supporting Student-Athletes Is Strength”: Western Michigan President Defends Appeal

Though the NCAA put a full stop to the ongoing controversial call, standing by the final decision made by the referee, Broncos President Russ Kavalhuna does not regret taking the issue to the MAC. He believed that it was his responsibility and duty to stand with his players, who had played one of their best games so far.

“Some have read our actions as weak,” Kavalhuna said, according to a statement from WMU posted on its official X account. “However, supporting student-athletes and their growth during a time of adversity is strength.

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Being bitter doesn’t make you better, and this should not be mistaken for weakness or agreement. We can show respect for the game while also asking serious questions; I’ve done both, and I’ll keep doing both.”

Regardless of the debate over the replay process and the camera systems used to make the call, Michigan started strong with a Week 1 victory. Now, Michigan heads to Week 2 against No. 11 Oklahoma, with Western Michigan facing Monmouth on September 12.