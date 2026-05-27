NCAA Denies Big 12 Quarterback Eligibility, Despite 35-Day Rehab Completion

You could be a top transfer in the portal. You could have had a $5 million deal to turn a Big 12 program around. But the past still comes to bite. Betting on your own school while trying to become a Division I QB is reckless. And now, Brendan Sorsby, before even playing for Texas Tech, is finding out how unforgiving the NCAA can be when gambling enters the picture.

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As Pete Thamel reported, the NCAA on Tuesday officially denied Brendan Sorsby’s request for reinstatement for the 2026 season. Now, this ruling came despite the former Cincinnati and Indiana QB completing a 35-day inpatient rehab program in Arizona for gambling addiction.

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Texas Tech announced back on April 27 that Brendan Sorsby had entered residential treatment for gambling addiction and would take an indefinite leave from the program. At the time, it sounded like a player attempting to confront a personal problem before returning to football. But then, the situation moved to lawsuits, injunction requests, and NCAA investigations.

This case now looks bigger than just one QB now as the NCAA is trying to draw a hard line. Now, a courtroom fight could determine whether one of the most expensive transfer portal QBs in the country ever takes a snap in Lubbock. Despite rehab and public accountability, the NCAA still said no. But looking from a rulebook angle, it’s not hard to understand why.

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According to ESPN, Brendan Sorsby placed thousands of bets through an online sportsbook app over the years. The most serious one was at least one wager involving Indiana while he was a redshirt freshman there in 2022. According to the NCAA, betting against your own program is a strict no that could lead to consequences such as this.

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Brendan Sorsby’s lawsuit states there was no evidence he attempted to influence games, manipulate outcomes, or leak inside information. Instead, they put the issue as a mental health and addiction matter and had some strong language for the NCAA.

“The NCAA has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices,” the suit stated. “When Mr. Sorsby took accountability for his NCAA gambling rules violations… entered residential treatment, and offered to accept reasonable discipline… the NCAA responded not with the compassion its constitution demands, but with stonewalling, pretextual information demands, delay, and silence.”

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Those reasons are what Brendan Sorsby’s side plans to hammer in court next week. Now, a courtroom could decide Texas Tech’s QB plans after the Red Raiders’ excitement in bringing in a 7,208-yard QB with proven production. Their future plans rest on a June 1 court date in Lubbock County.

Brendan Sorsby’s fate rests in the courtroom

Brendan Sorsby already filed for a temporary injunction in anticipation of the NCAA denying reinstatement, hoping a judge will allow him to play while litigation continues. Per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger’s report, Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec confirmed the university will appeal the NCAA’s ruling too.

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“With the support of my coaches, teammates and the university, I’m looking forward to returning to campus in Lubbock,” Sorsby wrote on Instagram. “If I’m blessed and fortunate enough to have the opportunity to continue my college career at Texas Tech, I know I will get the support I need, including through the school’s Center for Students in Addiction Recovery. I am deeply sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and am committed to the hard and necessary work ahead.”

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Brendan Sorsby sounds like someone trying to convince people he’s worth another chance. Whether the courts agree is another story and history suggests this could go either direction. The NCAA has already been dragged into multiple eligibility lawsuits across the country. Tennessee courts denied Joey Aguilar relief in one case while a Mississippi court granted Trinidad Chambliss an injunction in another.

College football has seen situations like this before. Former Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost his eligibility before the 2023 season after betting on his school while he was a backup. If Brendan Sorsby loses in court and can’t play in 2026, entering the NFL Supplemental Draft on June 22 could become his next option.