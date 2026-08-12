NCAA Documents Reveal Gambling Violations by 2 SEC Teammates

Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby had a dramatic end to his collegiate stint due to his gambling scandal. And ever since, there has been a heavy frown against gambling in college football. Now, a recent report has exposed two players of an SEC program for gambling violations.

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According to a report by Sam Sklar of the Clarion Ledger, two Mississippi State football players, whose names are redacted, were handed minor penalties for gambling violations. The players breached NCAA bylaw 10.3, which prohibits athletes, staff, and conference employees from sports wagering, and are categorized as Level III violations.

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As per Sklar, the first Mississippi State player was caught gambling on the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. The player claimed he only placed a $50 sports wager on the Super Bowl on Kalshi. While the platform is permitted in Mississippi, the state prohibits other sports betting apps, such as FanDuel and DraftKings.

On the other hand, the second football player was gambling on the NBA All-Star Game and 3-point contest using the same prediction platform, Kalshi. He was caught on February 15, on the day of the All-Star Game. On the 3-point contest, he placed a bet and won $64 when Damian Lillard won. He then lost the other bet on the NBA All-Star Game, where he bet on the announcer mentioning certain words during his announcement.

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The program was able to expose both players through ProhiBet, an app used to track and monitor sports wagering activities. The SEC partnered with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) to deploy this tracking tool.

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All student-athletes in the conference are required to download the app on their devices so that their program’s compliance teams are notified whenever betting activity is detected on those devices.

The same tracking tool is used by the Big 12. While Brendan Sorsby was with the Cincinnati Bearcats, the app notified the program’s compliance team of a betting activity on his device. However, he did not go ahead with the act and was educated on gambling rules again before his case was left alone. But a later NCAA investigation revealed that the quarterback had placed thousands of bets during his time at Indiana and Cincinnati.

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For the first Mississippi State player, he had a meeting with the program’s compliance staff nine days after the app gave the alert. In the meeting, he admitted his involvement. And, like Sorsby, he was educated on the gambling rules, with no other penalties imposed on him.

The other player who won money paid $66.47 to a charity of his choice after admitting he had only gambled on those two games. Like the other player, he was given a rule education as well.

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However, according to the Clarion Ledger, the program had another violation recently. One of their outgoing transfers refused to pay the rent for his apartment despite having one of the team’s assistant coaches as a co-signer.

With the international student-athlete needing a non-parent co-signer, the assistant coach decided to help out. The names of both the player and the assistant coach are redacted. In the end, the athlete agreed to pay the fee, while the assistant coach received rules education.