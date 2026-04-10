NCAA Grants HBCU Quarterback 8th Year of Eligibility

Although this isn’t the first time in CFB, Alabama A&M QB Cornelious Brown IV has now entered a rare group alongside former Northern Illinois LB Kyle Pugh. While athletes usually fight for fifth- and sixth-year eligibility, the HBCU QB gets an eighth year of NCAA eligibility. But how did that become possible?

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Following a season-ending injury in 2025, the NCAA granted Brown a medical redshirt, allowing him to return in 2026. Last season, the starting QB suffered three torn ankle ligaments in Week 6 against Jackson State.

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But before suffering that injury, Brown was having a career resurgence, throwing for 1,060 yards and 7 TDs. Now, this season, he has a chance to show his full potential, as he is fully healthy and has officially returned to practice. However, before 2025, the QB had not played exclusively for Alabama A&M. Brown’s career began in 2019 and has spanned three different programs.

His career first took off at Georgia State, where he preserved his redshirt in 2019 before a breakout 2020 season. That year, he not only threw for 2,278 yards and earned MVP honors in the LendingTree Bowl but also benefited from the NCAA’s universal COVID-19 waiver, a key factor that would extend his future eligibility.

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His journey then took him to UT Martin in 2022, where he was part of an OVC Championship team. After two seasons with the Skyhawks, he hit the transfer portal again, ultimately landing at Alabama A&M in 2024, where his career has been a stop-and-start affair due to limited playing time and a season-ending injury in 2025.

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But the most intriguing fact is that there’s a player who surpassed even Brown’s mark. Playing nine seasons in CFB, former Miami TE Cam McCormick holds the all-time record. Now, Brown is returning for his eighth season, but after last year’s injury, will he be able to secure the starting position this year?

The HBCU QB has earned his coach’s trust

Brown has already proven he has the potential and leadership to command the offense. Last season, his dual-threat capability was on full display when he accounted for five total touchdowns against Alcorn State, earning him one of his back-to-back SWAC Offensive Player of the Week awards. Even in the game in which he suffered his injury, he still threw for 341 yards and 2 TDs against Jackson State.

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“It’s awesome,” said head coach Sam Shade. “As I talked about him last year, he’s such a leader. He just brings it every day, brings a lot of energy to our team, not just the offense but to the entire team.”

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Following his recovery this past week, he participated in the Bulldogs’ spring practice and is poised to play in their Maroon and White spring game on Saturday. With his coach’s trust secured and his body healed, the only remaining question is whether Brown can reclaim the starting job and make his unprecedented eighth year the most memorable of his long collegiate career.