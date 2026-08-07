NCAA Green Lights Undrafted Texas OL to Rejoin Steve Sarkisian’s Roster After Former Texas Coach Told Him to “Start a New Life”

Former Texas offensive lineman Cole Hutson thought his college football days were over when he went undrafted and tried his luck at NFL minicamps. But after a court ruling granted fifth-year eligibility to 2022 recruits, Hutson walked onto Texas’s practice field. Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian officially has his veteran guard back.

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The NCAA cleared Hutson following a formal agreement on August 6, his attorney David Ovard confirmed to On3. The decision clears any legal hurdles, allowing the fifth-year senior to rejoin the Longhorns for the 2026 season. “Cole is thrilled to be playing with his beloved Longhorn teammates,” said Ovard. “We’re proud to work for him and to have reached an agreement with the NCAA on this issue so that he can focus on being a student-athlete.”

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Hutson arrived in Austin in 2022 as a cornerstone recruit, going on to make 23 starts across 48 games at both guard and center. He brings irreplaceable big-game experience to a Texas team preparing for another high-stakes SEC run.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Texas vs Arizona State JAN 01 January 1, 2025: Cole Hutson 54 of Texas during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a CFP Quarterfinal – featuring the 5 seed Texas Longhorns vs 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Texas survives double-OT with a 39-31 win over Arizona State. Cecil Copeland/CSMCredit Image: Cecil Copeland/Cal Media Atlanta Georgia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250101_faf_c04_150.jpg CecilxCopelandx csmphotothree339794

Earning back a starting spot will not be easy. Texas added transfer depth at guard with Laurence Seymour and Dylan Sikorski, while Connor Robertson holds down the center spot. Still, Sarkisian knows injuries happen, making veteran depth a massive luxury in college football’s toughest conference. “There’s nothing like having an experienced player on your team,” said Sarkisian at SEC Media Days.

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Though Texas has moved on from Hutson, having a settled 2026 roster, the former OL has an edge given his experience and his familiarity with OC Kyle Flood’s system. But he missed spring practice, so his chemistry with new O-line athletes is under question, and that’s where the timing is more crucial since, within a month, Texas will kick off its season opener against Texas State.

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Hutson spent the spring pursuing professional dreams, attending NFL rookie minicamps with Cleveland and Dallas after going undrafted. When those tryouts ended without a contract, the new legal ruling opened a doorway back to college. But before Hutson’s eligibility status was declared, legendary former Texas head coach Mack Brown had claimed that the door should remain firmly closed.

“We don’t need people going to the NFL and then coming back. That’s not what the game was meant for,” said Brown during an episode of The Stampede podcast this week. “Really and truly, in my opinion, if you go and you don’t make the NFL, then get a job. Go start your life.”

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Brown believes Hutson’s return would steal opportunities from young players, rendering them unable to show their full potential, since his experience could be the difference-maker for Texas. But Steve Sarkisian shares a unique perspective about Hutson’s return.

Texas head coach’s take on the undrafted OL

While Brown worries about young talent losing playing time, Sarkisian values experience. Hutson started 13 games as a true freshman before becoming a flexible guard and center, giving Texas a proven veteran who knows Kyle Flood’s offense inside out.

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Sarkisian hasn’t lost confidence in Hutson even after he went undrafted in the NFL Draft. “Cole is a guy with a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of football for us. He’s a guy that unfortunately didn’t get drafted, so he puts himself in a bit of a different situation,” said Sark last month at the THSCA convention.

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That unique situation gives Texas an invaluable veteran safety net. For Hutson, returning to Austin offers one final chance to develop, boost his draft stock, and rewrite his football story.