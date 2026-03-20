NCAA Makes Bold Change in Targeting Penalty After Mario Cristobal Paid the Price

Back in January, right before the biggest stage of the season, Mario Cristobal slammed the targeting rule. He said it needed a serious rethink after Miami DB Xavier Lucas was flagged for targeting late in the CFP semifinal, which affected their performance in the national championship game. By late February, the NCAA proposed bold changes to the targeting penalty, and now they will be in effect for 2026.

For the upcoming season, the DI FBS Oversight Committee has approved a one-year trial change to the targeting penalty structure. It’s a test run that could directly address the kind of situation Xavier Lucas found himself in. Under the new rule, a player flagged for targeting for the first time in a season will not have to miss any part of the next game. That’s the change Mario Cristobal has been pushing for.

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Back in that Ole Miss clash in the Fiesta Bowl, the helmet-to-helmet contact on Rebels WR Cayden Lee was reviewed and upheld. That meant Lucas not only got ejected from that game but also had to sit out the first half of the national title clash against Indiana.

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Without Lucas anchoring the secondary for the first two quarters, Miami’s defense stumbled into a 10-0 halftime hole. Mario Cristobal’s side spent the rest of the night desperately playing catch-up, and ultimately suffered a crushing 27-21 defeat to the Hoosiers that killed their championship dream.

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“We feel it was unjustly administered, and now it impacts the last game of the season,” he said.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State Dec 31, 2025 Arlington, TX, USA Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20251231_kdn_cb2_018

We’ll have to wait and see whether the changes make a meaningful impact on the field. But the way it will be applied takes player behavior into account. The change in rule applies only to first-time offenders. Repeat violations still carry escalating penalties. A second targeting offense will cost the first half of the next game. A third violation, and they won’t be able to play their next game. But no player went on to test the offense a third time in 2025.

Also, the conferences will have the option to appeal targeting calls, especially second and third offenses, by sending them to the NCAA’s national coordinator of football officials for video review. If overturned, the suspension disappears. But just as crucial, this is only a one-year trial for the 2026 season, meaning the NCAA is still very much in evaluation mode before making anything permanent. It has still come a long way though.

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Targeting was introduced back in 2008. It was a player safety measure to reduce head, neck, and spinal injuries. Its implementation was largely a response to growing medical evidence regarding concussions and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), as well as significant pressure from U.S. Congress on college commissioners to curtail dangerous hits.

The NCAA defines targeting as taking aim at an opponent for the purpose of attacking with forcible contact that goes beyond a legal tackle. There are many key indicators that officials look for when identifying if a hit can constitute as targeting. First is Launch, where the player is leaving his feet to attack with an upward or forward thrust.

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Then comes the crouch, where a player is crouching then thrusting upward into the head or neck area. After that is Leading, which is using the helmet, shoulder, forearm, or elbow to attack the head or neck. Officials also look out for lowering the head and initiating contact with the crown of the helmet, which is the top 6-inch radius of the helmet.

In 2013, to create a stronger deterrent, the NCAA added an automatic ejection to the 15-yard penalty. If the foul occurs in the second half, the player must also sit out the first half of the following game. Around 2014, replay officials gained the power to overturn the ejection. In 2016, they were further empowered to create a targeting foul even if it wasn’t called on the field by officials. Since 2022, conferences have had limited appeal options.

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The rule is often criticized for its rigid application and for penalizing players who appear to make incidental contact. In the 2021 CFP Semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson, a controversial hit by Clemson’s James Skalski on Buckeye QB Justin Fields led to Skalski’s ejection. While the hit was technically targeting, many fans argued the ejection was too severe for a championship game.

That same year in a game between Ole Miss and Louisville, four players were ejected for targeting in the first half alone. This reignited intense national debate over whether the rule was being applied too inconsistently.

While the targeting adjustment grabbed the headlines, the NCAA’s rulebook overhaul didn’t stop there. Officials also tweaked several other on-field rules.

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Other changes the NCAA brought

The NCAA also approved a rule that allows teams to attempt a fair-catch kick, which is like a free field goal, from the spot of a fair catch. The defense has to stay 10 yards back. If it goes through, the team wins three points. This change places college football in similar territory to the NFL and high school rules.

There were also adjustments to offensive pass interference, now reduced from 15 yards to 10. and clearer guidelines on unsportsmanlike conduct, including a deeper look into player taunts and inappropriate celebrations. But for fans waiting for dress code changes, the NCAA didn’t crack down on uniform trends, and short pants remain acceptable.

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Mario Cristobal’s frustration didn’t rewrite the rulebook overnight, but it definitely echoed in the room. The NCAA heard it and is issuing a first warning without consequences for players. But the question remains if this one-year trial will be a boon or bust.