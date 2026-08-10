NCAA Partner With FBI to Combat One Specific Crime Targeting College Athletes

The NCAA is not only working to improve the well-being of its athletes but also making their safety its utmost priority. As concerns about exploitation continue to grow in college athletics, the governing body is taking a strong stance against “sextortion.” To combat and ultimately eradicate this growing threat from college sports programs, the NCAA has joined forces with the FBI.

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“We hope to break down barriers so law enforcement can help prevent further abuse and connect college athletes who may be targeted with the right support,” NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan said on August 10.

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“If we can play even a small role in preventing these crimes or getting justice or appropriate support for the people impacted by them, we will do everything we can to help.” Duncan said the “sexual exploitation” of young men and women occurs “more often than anyone would like.”

This issue has been a very sensitive topic for the NCAA. The crime involves predatory actors trying to lure or coerce victims into sharing explicit photos or videos. They then threaten to release the images publicly unless the victims make a payment or provide additional content.

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During its investigation, the FBI noted that student-athletes are vulnerable targets due to their extensive online footprints. Increasingly, athletes make social media profiles and are publicly active in the new NIL landscape.

As per the FBI, extortionists weaponize their online presences. They know that the athletes risk losing their scholarships, roster spots, scouting opportunities, and lucrative corporate sponsorships if targeted.

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The FBI intends this joint venture to serve as a victim-support network rather than an active criminal-investigation arm. Athletes are often highly reluctant to report cybercrimes directly to local police. The NCAA will now act as an on-campus liaison to safely connect victims with law enforcement and support resources.

The FBI has also caught offenders using common phishing tactics. There are specific red flags used by perpetrators to hack into the athlete accounts.

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One is an unsolicited spoof email alerting the user to an imaginary “new login” and containing an embedded link to reset their password. The other is unsolicited text messages falsely claiming an athlete’s account will be disabled unless they reply with a verification code.

Extra measures taken by the FBI

The FBI has been working on this issue for a while now. Now, with the help of the NCAA, they have put new guidelines for any victim in such a situation. If a student-athlete believes they are currently being blackmailed or targeted, the FBI has provided a set of instructions for them to follow.

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They must report the incident to law enforcement or campus safety without delay. The aggrieved should cease all contact with the offender immediately. The most important thing is not to pay the extortionist, as compliance frequently leads to higher demands. To build a strong case, they should preserve all related messages, screenshots, and images as evidence.

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FBI criminal division section chief Daniel Costin said, “We’ve seen this crime of sextortion continue to unfold over the last several years and continue to grow and escalate with advancements in technology.” “We will go after and arrest and identify perpetrators.”

“This initiative is about making sure student-athletes, and anyone who may become a target, know they are not alone and that help is available,” said Jose Perez, operational director.