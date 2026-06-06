NCAA Rejects Texas Tech’s Appeal as $8.1B NFL Team Emerges as Brendan Sorsby’s NFL Supplemental Draft Lifeline

When Brendan Sorsby packed his bags for Texas Tech, the expectation was to become Joey McGuire’s prized QB. Instead of that, he now finds himself in the middle of one of the sport’s biggest eligibility cases. This time, the NCAA isn’t budging, denying him reinstatement late March which prompted his school to appeal. But the outcome isn’t a positive one.

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“NCAA rejects Texas Tech’s appeal to have QB Brendan Sorby’s eligibility reinstated after the quarterback filed a lawsuit to seek temporary injunction on May 18th, according to ESPN,” Yahoo Sports reported. “Sorsby was ruled ineligible after he acknowledged gambling on sports, including on his own team while at Indiana.”

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Texas Tech has fought aggressively on Brendan Sorsby’s behalf from the start. University president Lawrence Schovanec publicly defended the QB and made it clear the school believes the NCAA’s punishment is too severe. In a letter sent to the Texas Tech community, he revealed that Sorsby completed an intensive inpatient treatment program for gambling addiction and anxiety. The university argued that the QB has been transparent about his struggles and deserves support rather than a career-ending punishment.

“Recently, the NCAA issued an initial ruling that Brendan is permanently ineligible to compete,” the letter stated. “Texas Tech will be appealing that decision. We believe that given the facts and the context of Brendan’s case, the NCAA’s ruling should be reversed or modified.”

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Texas Tech believes the NCAA is missing the bigger picture. Sports betting has become widespread across the country over the past few years. With that growth has come a sharp rise in gambling-related issues among college-aged athletes. The school’s argument is if athletes believe seeking treatment will automatically end their careers, many will simply stay silent.

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On May 29, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that Texas Tech proposed a two-game suspension for Brendan Sorsby instead of permanent ineligibility.

“Imposing a career-ending sanction on Sorsby will send the message to current and future athletes hiding in the shadows of the stigma of mental health challenges and addiction that they need to stay silent and never seek help or treatment because the NCAA will take a punitive approach by automatically applying the maximum sanction,” the statement read.

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The NCAA, however, has remained firm. Under gambling penalties, betting on your own team carries the harshest possible consequence which is permanent loss of eligibility. And that’s where Brendan Sorsby’s situation becomes especially complicated. According to reports, he allegedly placed thousands of wagers over multiple years and bet on Indiana while redshirting there in 2022. ESPN reported that he placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana and wagered as much as $90,000 over a four-year span.

Those allegations triggered investigations by gaming regulators in both Ohio and Indiana and ultimately led to the NCAA’s decision. All these happened while Brendan Sorsby was coming off the best football of his life. During the 2025 season at Cincinnati, he completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He added 580 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, showing the dual-threat ability NFL teams covet.

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Before the gambling controversy surfaced, many evaluators viewed him as one of the more intriguing QBs eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft. And that’s why another door may be opening. If not college, the NFL might.

An NFL lifeline could be waiting for Brendan Sorsby

The next few weeks could determine Brendan Sorsby’s future. If a court denies his request for a temporary injunction, he could be forced to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft before the June 22 deadline. That’s where things get very interesting for $8.1B New York Jets. According to EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline, several NFL scouts remain extremely high on the QB’s talent despite the controversy surrounding him.

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“Multiple sources inside the league tell me if QB Brendan Sorsby of @TexasTechFB is unable to regain eligibility for the ’26 college season & forced to enter a supplemental draft, he will be a late 1st/early 2nd round pick depending on the order,” he reported. “Presently Sorsby is graded higher than Arch Manning by several area scouts as we head towards the season.”

That’s a big statement considering Arch Manning is widely viewed as one of the biggest QB prospects in football. NFL evaluators appear to be focusing on what Brendan Sorsby can do between the lines rather than what happened off the field. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared comments from an AFC assistant GM who came away impressed after studying the QB’s tape.

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“Just the limited tape I saw, he looked better than Ty [Simpson],” the GM said. “The accuracy was better, and he’s an athlete who can run and extend plays. That combination of athleticism, accuracy and arm, he looked like a guy who could be a threat with his feet, extend plays and throw off-platform-plus he’s accurate from the pocket.”

For teams searching for a future QB, that’s difficult to ignore. Right now, the Jets have Geno Smith atop their depth chart, while younger options continue developing behind him. But with an upside like Brendan Sorsby, they could take a chance. The NCAA may have closed one door this week. And if the injunction fails, another door could swing open that might lead directly to the NFL.