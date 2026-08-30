NCAA Reportedly Cashes In $40M as Two FCS Powerhouses Make FBS Jump

The NCAA is taking a much bigger cut now when a school wants to move up in college football. Two Football Championship Subdivision programs just paid a heavy price to join the Football Bowl Subdivision this season.

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North Dakota State and Sacramento State moved from FCS to FBS for the 2026 season. Each school paid the NCAA a $5 million reclassification fee. Once conference entrance fees are added, the total outlay reaches about $40 million.

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North Dakota State’s cost is $17 million to $17.5 million, including a $12 million to $12.5 million Mountain West fee. Sacramento State’s cost is $23 million, including an $18 million Mid-American Conference fee.

Making the jump to FBS isn't cheap. North Dakota State and Sacramento State paid a combined $40 million to get in 💸 pic.twitter.com/l7vx9nsJ68— Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 29, 2026

The $5 million fee comes from Division I Proposal 2023-40, adopted by the NCAA Division I Council. It took effect right away for schools applying after June 1, 2023. The old fee was $5,000.

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North Dakota State’s move was announced Feb 9, 2026, by the university and the Mountain West. Athletic Director Matt Larsen and outgoing President David Cook signed the deal. Sacramento State’s football-only MAC membership was announced around February 15- 16, 2026. The deal runs for five years, and both memberships started July 1, 2026.

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North Dakota State wanted harder games, FBS teams in Fargo, more national TV, and a later shot at larger conference and playoff money. Larsen said, “Our football program has earned this opportunity through the sustained success and leadership of our student-athletes and coaches past and present. Joining the Mountain West is an exciting new opportunity for our team to compete at the highest level, for our fans to see FBS opponents coming to Fargo, and for Bison football to reach a wider national audience through expanded television coverage.”

Sacramento State sits in a top-20 media market with only the NBA’s Kings as a major pro team. The school wanted a bigger national profile, better access to California recruits, and a way to keep up as top FCS programs move on. President Luke Wood called it “a historic moment for Sacramento State — a bold leap into the future” and “a declaration of who we are and where we’re going.”

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The $40 million figure is only the start, and travel, staff, scholarships, facilities, and NIL costs are going up too. North Dakota State projected a need for $60 million in extra revenue over six years. It has already locked in tens of millions from private donors.

Sacramento State pointed to economic impact in the hundreds of millions and is aiming for a football budget near $13 million. Both schools expect more money from guarantees, tickets, sponsors, and later conference shares.

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Were their FCS records strong enough to justify this kind of jump? The money tells only half the story. The on-field record is why both programs believed they could pay it and still compete.

Why the two schools think the jump is worth the risk

The Bison won 10 national titles in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2024. That run includes a five-peat from 2011-15 and a three-peat from 2017-19. They reached 11 FCS title games and went 10-1 in those games. Their FCS playoff record is 50-5. This jump is the next step for a program that already owned its level.

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The Bison also have a 9-5 all-time mark against FBS teams. In January 2025, they beat previously undefeated Montana State 35-32 in the title game. That history is why North Dakota State felt it already had the structure to move up.

The Hornets spent 29 seasons in the Big Sky. Under Troy Taylor, they shared a Big Sky title in 2019, and then won outright in 2021 and 2022. They also made four FCS playoff trips and got their first playoff win in 2019. Crowds grew too, including a Causeway Classic crowd of more than 23,000 against UC Davis.

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FCS game guarantees top out around $600,000, and FBS guarantees can reach $1 million to $2 million. Mountain West schools have seen about $5 million in some distributions, and MAC schools have seen about $2 million.

Both teams are now in their first FBS season. Sacramento State opened with a 28-17 loss at Eastern Michigan on August 29. They were first facing a two-year ban from bowls and the College Football Playoff until 2028.

The NCAA Division I Cabinet dropped that ban in June 2026. North Dakota State and Sacramento State are betting that winning, exposure, and later conference money will cover the huge upfront cost.