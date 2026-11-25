The transfer portal has changed how college football programs build their rosters, with coaches constantly looking for players who can make an immediate difference. But there are rules about when schools and their staff can contact athletes who are considering a move. Crossing that line can bring serious consequences, even when a player has already announced plans to transfer publicly.

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That issue has now reached Wyoming at a crucial point in its season. The Cowboys are preparing for their final regular-season game, but they will have to do it without the man who has led them throughout the year. The program has confirmed that the decision follows impermissible contact involving players who were still enrolled at other schools and had not officially entered the transfer portal.

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“Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel has been suspended for the Cowboys’ final game of the regular season,” Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports reported on November 24.

Wyoming announced that Sawvel will serve a one-game suspension for the Cowboys’ November 28 matchup against UConn. The school said the violations involved communication with seven players who had publicly announced their intention to transfer but had not yet entered the NCAA transfer portal.

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“The school announced Tuesday that it had “worked collaboratively with the NCAA enforcement staff” on the suspension for tampering. In its release, Wyoming said that Sawvel had impermissible communication with seven players who were enrolled at other schools. Those players had announced that they were transferring but had not officially entered the transfer portal,” Bromberg added.

In its statement, the university explained that the contact took place in December 2025 and involved both the players and their representatives.

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“The University of Wyoming has worked collaboratively with the NCAA Enforcement staff and self-imposed a one-game suspension for Head Football Coach Jay Sawvel for the game against the University of Connecticut on November 28, 2026, in response to NCAA rules violations related to impermissible communication with prospective student-athletes and their representatives last December (2025),” the university said.

Wyoming also confirmed that it reported the violations itself and is working with the NCAA through its negotiated resolution process. The school described the violations as Level II-mitigated. Defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks will take over as interim head coach for the game against UConn.

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The timing of Sawvel’s suspension is important for the Cowboys, who have put together a winning season after struggling in his first two years in charge. Wyoming enters the final week with a 7-4 overall record and finished its Mountain West schedule at 6-2.

The Cowboys are currently tied for second in the conference, but their hopes of reaching the championship game depend on the results elsewhere. Their only route to the title game involves Nevada upsetting UNLV in Week 13, which could open the door through the conference tiebreakers.

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Sawvel is in his third season as Wyoming’s head coach. He took over after being promoted from defensive coordinator when Craig Bohl retired. The Cowboys won just seven games combined across Sawvel’s first two seasons, but their seventh victory this year guaranteed the program a winning record.

Hendricks will now have the responsibility of guiding the team through its final regular-season test while Sawvel serves his suspension.

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Wyoming is not the only football program facing consequences over contact with players before they officially enter the transfer portal. The NCAA also announced sanctions against Liberty after finding that members of its coaching staff had impermissible contact with two players from FCS program Monmouth and their representatives.

Offensive coordinator Newland Isaac, pass game coordinator, and receivers coach Tony Washington, and general manager Colton Korn received show-cause penalties. They had also served suspensions earlier in the season and will be restricted from communicating with transfer prospects during the January 2027 portal window.

Liberty received one year of probation through November 2027, a $25,000 fine and restrictions on recruiting communication, unofficial visits, official visits and recruiting-person days. Head coach Jamey Chadwell was held responsible under NCAA rules but was not aware of the contact while dealing with serious health issues. His penalties included a one-week recruiting communication ban and a self-imposed suspension for one practice.

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The cases come as college football programs prepare for another transfer window. The 10-day offseason portal window is scheduled to open on January 4, 2027, making compliance with recruiting rules especially important.

For Wyoming, the immediate focus is its game against UConn. The Cowboys will have to finish the regular season without Sawvel on the sideline, while the program continues working with the NCAA to resolve the violations.