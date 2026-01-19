NCAA Transfer Portal: Bill Belichick’s UNC DL Announces Joining Dan Lanning and Oregon

After facing a chaotic 4-8 season and losing around 22 players in the portal, Bill Belichick’s UNC hit rock bottom again. With his transfer, DL jumped right into the portal again to join Dan Lanning’s championship team, leaving UNC scrambling for answers.

Former North Carolina defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson has committed to Oregon through the portal. He initially transferred to UNC from Florida ahead of the 2025 season. But after a shaky season and a convincing performance in which he recorded 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and half a sack, he chose a team that cannot only give him a better stage but also develop him into an NFL star.

They already lost CJ Mims to the portal, and now, after losing Robinson as well, Bill Belichick’s defensive line took a hit. But can we blame him?

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into a championship team is better, where the team has sent 10 defensive players in NFL drafts in 2025, and EHJCB was fourth most of any school, rather than staying on a team that’s still fighting for relevance.

Players like linebacker Jordan Burch and nose tackle Jamaree Caldwell went to the NFL draft in the third round in the 2025 season. For Oregon’s defense, getting Robinson onto the team is a significant boost, as he comes in with experience in both the SEC and ACC, so he knows the grind and pressure and can handle it properly.

On top of it, his time at Florida, where he started in 11 games and recorded 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1 sack as a true freshman, shows what he is capable of. He is a first guy off the bus type with a prototypical build for a 3-4-5 technique swing player and can play across the DL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson’s commitment to the team also fills Oregon’s need for a strong defensive lineman. After Tionne Gray, Terrance Green, and Jericho Johnson entered the portal, Dan Lanning and his team were looking for a better replacement who could produce. With 56 career tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 2 sacks, Robinson could significantly impact the team on defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now they have Robinson and Louisiana Monroe’s defensive lineman Jerome Simmons, who recently committed to the team. But the competition can be tough, as Oregon has two returning starters, A’Mauri Washington and Jericho Johnson. Now, let’s see how Lanning handles the chaos.

With players moving away, Bill Belichick is also focusing on something beyond football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Belichick takes a new role apart from coaching

The chaos sure took a massive hit on Bill Belichick, but despite that, he returned to television just weeks after a challenging season and faced a strict portal timeline.

As he has taken a new role at ESPN, it was confirmed that he will appear on the ACC Network’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff game at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

Belichick will join the on-air team during Miami vs. Indiana’s clash. He will be paired with former Miami and Georgia head coach Mark Richt for ACC Network coverage. However, this isn’t the first time Belichick has appeared on TV apart from coaching interviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before coming to Chapel Hill, he spent months in the media spotlight, appearing on “Monday Night Football’s ManningCast” with Peyton and Eli Manning and making regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show.

Now, with time left to return to the field, Bill Belichick is trying out the television gig once again. With that, let’s see if he can put up a strong game in the coming season or not!