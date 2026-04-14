NCAA’s Rival Body Adds 6 New Member Schools Including One With Football

College athletics is known for the stiff rivalry among college programs. But one rivalry that hardly receives attention is the rivalry among college sports governing bodies. As the NAIA continues to establish itself as one of the main rivals of the NCAA, it has now added six new colleges, with one of them being a former NCAA program.

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Ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics approved the addition of four new members at the NAIA national convention this week, joining two others who were voted in during the association’s fall meetings in September, 2025. The six new members are United States Sports University, Georgia Southern University, Champion Christian College, Nevada State University, Wesleyan College, and Andrew College, which both joined last September.

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“The addition of these four institutions, along with Wesleyan, who comes from NCAA Division III, and Andrew approved last fall, gives us a strong group of new members for 2026-27,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “Welcoming these new members is a highlight for our association, as we continue to recruit and retain institutions that embrace and embody the NAIA’s core values of education-based athletics.”

Of all six colleges, only Andrew College will be joining NAIA football, where all teams play in one division. Though the NAIA has over 250 colleges, only 93 of these colleges compete in football. Andrew College will join the Southern States Athletic Conference in the 2026 season, among other NAIA conferences, like the Frontier Conference, Great Plains Athletic, Heart of America Athletic, Kansas Collegiate Athletic, Mid-South, Mid-States Football Association, North Star Athletic Association, and Sooner Athletic conferences.

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The other five colleges will be participating in other sports. Core offerings include men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and baseball. The expansion also brings in programs for emerging sports like women’s flag football, alongside traditional ones such as wrestling, cross country, and track and field. With 10 sports, Andrew College sponsors the largest number of sports.

Per the NAIA official website, the addition of these programs to the NAIA is proof of them meeting the basic standards of the association.

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“To become NAIA members, institutions must meet membership criteria that include financial stability, sports sponsorship, accreditation, and a commitment to character-driven athletics. Athletics facilities, enrollment numbers, retention rates, and overall financial commitment to athletics are also considered. The NAIA has added 27 new members since 2020, including seven institutions from the NCAA.”

Compared to the NCAA, the NAIA is smaller and is said to offer more flexible eligibility and earlier recruitment. And despite their small size, top NAIA programs have the ability to compete with NCAA Division II programs and some other top programs in Division III.

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NAIA’s newest members

The athletic programs of Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia, are known as the Fighting Tigers, with the college just moving from two-year athletics in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to four-year completion.

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Champion Christian College athletics program in Hot Springs, Arkansas, known as the Champion Tigers, sponsors men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, track and field, and cross country.

The Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Campus, known as the Georgia Southern Golden Eagles, will also be joining the NCAA from the NJCAA. The program sponsors men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and softball, currently, with men’s & women’s cross country set to be added in the fall.

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Nevada State University in Henderson, Nevada, known as Nevada State Scorpions, sponsors men’s and women’s flag football, men’s track and field, both indoor and outdoor, with plans to add women’s track and field and men’s and women’s cross country in 2026.

United States Sports University in Daphne, Alabama, sponsors nine sports and will be joining the Continental Athletic Conference in the coming season.

Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, known as the Wesleyan Wolves, is an all-women’s private liberal arts college. The program sponsors six sports and plans to add three more in 2026.