5x Pro Bowl Nebraska Legend Makes Feelings About Matt Rhule Very Clear Months After HC’s Favor

The Huskers’ head coach is riding a wave of respect and support from some of Nebraska’s most legendary alumni. A former Nebraska standout, who was an All-American and a 5-star NFL Pro Bowler, appreciates what Matt Rhule is building at Lincoln. Ndamukong Suh’s time at Nebraska was nothing short of legendary. He dominated the defensive line from 2005 to 2009. In 2009, Suh put together one of the most commanding defensive seasons in college football ever recorded.

He had 85 tackles, 12 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, three blocked kicks, and an interception. Suh practically owned the field and led Nebraska to a Big 12 North Division title and a spot in the conference championship game. His relentless play earned him prestigious awards like the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and Chuck Bednarik Award. Suh was also a Heisman Trophy finalist, which is a rare feat for a defensive lineman. Nebraska retired his No. 93 jersey in 2010 and inducted him into its Hall of Fame last year.

A person with Suh’s credentials wouldn’t let go of his roots, which gave him everything. So, no matter who is holding the reins of Nebraska football now, Suh still appreciates the program. On the podcast “Bussin’ With The Boys,” Suh peeled back a little of that legendary persona. When the conversation turned to Matt Rhule and his involvement in the Huskers’ program, Suh was measured but optimistic. “I would say I’m not that involved,” he said. “I just met Rhule a couple [of] times. What I did appreciate he called me right when he got the job, which was super nice. We’re connected because of some people in Temple and whatnot, and I think he’s the right coach for the organization.”

Yes, Rhule is hands down a perfect fit for Nebraska football. Rhule’s reputation as a program builder has been his hallmark. At Temple and Baylor, he was the guy who took struggling teams and turned them into contenders, usually by year three. The stats back it up, too. Rhule’s first year saw Nebraska reach five wins. The best of seven seasons. And the second year jumped again with seven wins and a bowl victory, the first for the Huskers since 2015. That steady climb is exactly what Nebraska craves after a decade-plus of ups and downs. Rhule brings a mix of old-school toughness and a modern approach.

More importantly, Rhule is creating belief across the roster, and even Suh echoed that change. “I think they’ve got the right structure,” he said. “It’s going to be recruiting, of course, which NIL is absolutely crazy as we all know now. So it’ll be interesting, man.” In just one year, Rhule made a jaw-dropping 486 off-campus contacts, hitting the road hard to sell Nebraska’s future to top recruits. One key part of Rhule’s recruiting success is his ability to connect personally with recruits and their families.

“That’s a really important thing to me − to make sure that I showed people the respect of coming to their homes, coming [to] their schools, seeing the people that matter to them,” Rhule said. “Then, when they come on campus, letting them see the people that are important to me so that we form more of a bond than just a recruiting relationship.” Also, Rhule’s approach to Nebraska football is all about developing players the right way. And he’s pretty clear on why that matters, especially at quarterback. A good quarterback from the portal these days costs a whopping $1 to $2 million in NIL value. Some programs are even spending $6 or $7 million on their players, which is a huge commitment.

Rhule isn’t against the portal but prefers to build from within. Take Nebraska’s sophomores Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy, for example. Haarberg wasn’t even allowed in quarterback meetings the year before Rhule arrived, yet now he’s starting games and showing promising growth despite some struggles in accuracy and turnovers. And even Dylan Raiola could’ve easily chosen the “easy way out” by jumping into the transfer portal after a tough freshman season. Tons of schools were ready to take him in, but Raiola stayed loyal and committed to the Huskers’ rebuild. By season’s end, Raiola completed 72% of his passes down the stretch, winning key games, including the Pinstripe Bowl. This shows his resilience and belief in the process that Ndamukong Suh is talking about.

Ndamukong Suh’s lasting Nebraska legacy

Ndamukong Suh is more than just a legendary name in Nebraska football history. Suh’s contribution to Nebraska athletics runs deep. Having walked the halls of Kiewit Hall years ago and now returning for his Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame induction, Suh’s love for the program and the city is as strong as ever. Suh remains invested in the future of Nebraska athletics, showing up not just to cheer but to actively support the Huskers’ next generation.

He’s developed strong relationships with current stars like quarterback Dylan Raiola, whom he sees almost like family. And that’s because Dylan’s father, Dominic Raiola, acted as an older brother to Suh during their time at the Detroit Lions. And also with head coach Matt Rhule, whose vision and leadership he genuinely respects. One of Suh’s most significant contributions came on the financial side. He donated a whopping $10.8 million to support a new stadium project envisioned under Rhule’s leadership.

This was a statement about Suh’s belief in Nebraska’s potential to climb back to elite status. And coach Rhule didn’t back down in giving his dues to the Huksers’ legend when he got inducted. “I don’t even want to think about when I crossed paths with him in the NFL, he’s just so dominant,” Rhule said last year. “He was a Heisman candidate as a defensive player; he’s the most dominant defensive player, at least in my recent college history. What I love about Ndamukong is as dominant as he’s been on the field, he shows philanthropy, giving back to the university, which you don’t always see.” So when a legend of Suh’s stature gives his seal of approval, it’s a clear sign that Matt Rhule and Nebraska are on the right track.