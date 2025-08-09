Near-Fatal Car Accident Triggers Brent Key’s Raw Emotions After Rocking Georgia Tech’s Future

It’s a bit of a comeback fest going on in Atlanta. And with all eyes on the Yellow Jackets, the buzz just got louder. News just dropped that head coach Brent Key landed on the watch list for the prestigious Dodd Trophy. Alongside the honor, health is the defining difference for Georgia Tech’s offensive anchor this season. As a key OL is officially back to anchor Georgia Tech’s offensive line. After dropping jaws in his debut year with 13 starts and earning Sports Info Solutions All-American honors, Keylan Rutledge is the name every Yellow Jacket fan circles on their game-day rosters for 2025.

Back in December 2023, right as Rutledge was about to start his new chapter at Georgia Tech, he was involved in a serious car accident. Driving through a rain-soaked patch of I-85 after dropping off his mom, his truck hydroplaned and flipped twice, landing upside down in a ditch. He escaped by smashing out the window, but had to suffer a fractured bone in his big toe. The recovery was anything but straightforward: surgery, an infection, then the threat of amputation if things didn’t go well. Missing nearly the entire offseason and spring practice.

Yet, true to form, Big Red leaned into the struggle. On 7th of July, Brent Key and Rutledge spoke with the ACC Network Media. They reflected upon the difficult journey Keylan had to go through. “This man has overcome a lot in the last year and a half,” Key said. “Things he probably doesn’t talk about because he doesn’t ever have anything even remotely be an excuse.” Brent doesn’t sugarcoat it; things got seriously grim after the accident. Rutledge faced the real possibility of losing his toe, then even his foot, all because of infection and complications. Despite all that, Keylan’s resolve remained unshaken.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“But for me, I just always looked at it like, OK, if you don’t cut it off, I’m going to be all right,” Keylan said. “Because like I said, I just know how I’m wired. I know that no one’s going to sit me back.” Rutledge’s leadership goes beyond just the physical grind. His teammates see him as the guy who sets the tone every day. That is from leading huddles to pushing constant improvement in practice. His mantra? The offensive line is a five-man unit that only works if it plays as one.

This year’s offensive line is a mix of experienced vets. That includes Rutledge and Joe Fusile, and a batch of promising newcomers and transfers fighting for spots. With three starters from last year gone, the line is still settling, but Rutledge’s presence is the stabilizing factor. He’s already on preseason All-ACC lists and Outland Trophy watch lists, signaling national attention on his dominance. On the field, Rutledge is known for his power and technique. Coach Geep Wade and Rutledge both emphasize the ongoing internal competition among the linemen and also the focus on fundamentals every day in camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rutledge’s role is holding the unit together and helping younger players find their footing. During the fall camp practice, Rutledge spoke openly about his chemistry with his fellow linemen, especially Malachi Carney. “Yeah, he’s a funny dude, but he’s a great player. Powerful. I mean, that’s what I would describe him by. He’s a big boy, wide body, powerful. Got some good feet, too. Got to clean some technique stuff up, but, man, he comes off that ball, and you can feel it. It’s powerful.” Even after that horrific car accident a year and a half ago, Rutledge feels he’s much stronger and more explosive this fall compared to the previous camp. So, together with a rejuvenated backfield and playmakers at wide receiver, Rutledge is the heartbeat of an offense looking to prove critics wrong and restore Georgia Tech’s gritty identity.

The heart of the Yellow Jackets

Brent Key’s approach towards coaching the Yellow Jacket isn’t just about X’s and O’s or drills on the field. It’s something much deeper. “The player-coach relationship in our team is different than I’m sure a lot of places,” Key said on the ACC Network Media. “I want their input. I want to know what they think. We’re going to sit down and share stories and talk, and do those things. I trust these guys. These guys have been through a lot. They lay it on the line for me. I lay it on the line for them. There’s not a wall I wouldn’t run through for these guys. And you know what? I can honestly say they did the same thing for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now this creates a culture where players feel heard and respected while understanding the high expectations he sets come from a place of care and dedication to pushing them to be their best. He gets real about how tight-knit this dynamic is, saying it’s like a family. It’s something he didn’t always realize before taking the Georgia Tech job.

Key shares moments of watching players fight through adversity off the field. And especially mentions Keylan Rutledge’s harrowing car accident and arduous recovery. What comes through is a coach fully invested not just in wins but in the people on his team. It’s a commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder in every battle until the final whistle.