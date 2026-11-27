Colorado State’s first season under Jim Mora is ending with more than just a disappointing record to answer for. Nearly two dozen former Rams players have taken their concerns directly to the CSU System Board of Governors, sending a letter on November 25 that questions the conduct of Mora and his staff.

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The players cite what they describe as “inappropriate behaviors” and raise concerns about how athletic department leaders have handled the situation. With Colorado State sitting at 3-8 and last in the new Pac-12, the letter has put Mora’s first year under a different kind of scrutiny.

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According to The Coloradoan, part of the USA TODAY Network, the letter doesn’t ask the board to fire Mora or athletic director John Weber. It says the group is worried about the “welfare of the student athletes.” Former Rams quarterback and ex-CSU athletic director Jack Graham drafted the letter. He pointed to several “red flag” incidents he believes are enough for CSU to fire Mora for cause under his five-year contract.

Erik Olson, a defensive back in the late 90s, and Nate Kvamme, a linebacker from the same era, signed the first draft. Graham told the Denver Post that at least 20 fellow alumni have called him with the same complaints. His point is that this goes beyond losing, as in his view, players are being treated badly, and nobody above Mora is stepping in.

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Graham says the entire equipment room staff quit over alleged abusive behavior by Mora. He also cited damage to the visitors’ locker room after the loss at Texas State. Then there’s the October 3 game against Oregon State, when Mora pulled play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Tyson Summers. Summers left the sideline, and Mora said after the game that he was no longer with the program. Graham called the treatment “absolutely beyond imagination.”

During the November 7 game against Boise State, strength coach Shelton Bynum grabbed offensive lineman Toriyan Johnson by the jersey on camera. Mora said the staff handled it internally. Bynum wasn’t seen with the team at Washington State or Fresno State, and CSU told the Coloradoan that it doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

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The accusations didn’t come out of nowhere. After a Halloween loss at Utah State, Mora said he was going to get tougher on his players and that “there’s a door” for anyone who didn’t like it. Two weeks later, the Rams lost 73-7 at Washington State, the most points CSU had allowed since 1969. Mora said afterward that people at CSU “don’t know how to win,” pointing to UConn basketball.

He later said he meant football only, but a CSU track assistant had already fired back with a video of the banners. The Rams rank last among 138 FBS teams in scoring defense. Mora arrived from UConn after back-to-back nine-win seasons, following a 4-32 stretch for the Huskies before the three.

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“As former CSU football players, we want to convey a sense of urgency and resolve to support the University in rebuilding the integrity, culture and reputation of the Athletic Department and our football program,” the letter reads. “…We learned to compete and win… We left CSU as better people.”

“Is the University providing the culture, leadership, support and resources these athletes need to be good human beings, strong competitors and lifelong proud alumnae of CSU?,” the letter reads, according to John Leuzzi of USA Today. “… We believe not; rather, they are seeing the antithesis of these critical values.”

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Mora hasn’t dodged the questions about where the program stands; rather, he just had a different read on it.

Mora says the build is underway

After the 49-42 loss at Fresno State on November 21, the Rams had trailed by 22 with under two minutes left before rallying and getting a Hail Mary shot. Mora said the offense is one of the best in America and the defense has to catch up, as he talked about the long game.

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“We’re trying to build something special and build a culture that is sustainable and is winning,” Mora said.

Saturday is the finale at home against No. 21 Boise State. After that, the Board of Governors has to decide whether the letter gets a response and whether Weber backs Mora into year 2. Graham says the alumni want the culture to be fixed, but the board must decide on how to make it happen.