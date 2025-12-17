Nebraska AD Announces $42M Football Liability After Blunt Take on Dylan Raiola Exit

With the season’s disappointing end and reports of quarterback Dylan Raiola entering the transfer portal, one might expect Nebraska’s administration to focus solely on rebuilding the roster. Instead, larger structural decisions have taken priority.

Discussions surrounding stadium renovations have emerged within the Cornhuskers’ camp, including a proposed investment in upgrades that many fans believe should not be the program’s immediate focus.

Nebraska finished the regular season at 7-5, its best record in nine years since a 9-4 campaign in 2016. Still, that progress has not fully satisfied the fan base, which continues to wait for a program turnaround.

Instead, athletic director Troy Dannen has prioritized long-term infrastructure, planning for a renovation of Memorial Stadium after receiving approval for a $42 million budget.

“The board approved $42 million, which will get us to the final design. And at that final design, we’ll have numbers. So I would anticipate going back to the board in February with a number,” Troy Dannen shared on an episode of the Huskers Radio Network.

“See where they’re at on the project, and then go from there. We are starting to meet with donors, high-level stuff, just to show them what we’re talking about and, in concept, some numbers of what it might be.”

“It’s our job to preserve it for the next two generations so that we can remain. I mean, it’s as fine a facility as there is in the country. But it does need to look like a 2025 facility or a 2030 or 2040 facility. So we’ve got to get some of that stuff done.”

The Memorial Stadium renovation is scheduled for completion in 2027. While the project could generate long-term revenue for the program, many fans are questioning whether it should be the current priority. With quarterback Dylan Raiola reportedly set to enter the transfer portal, many expected the focus to shift toward roster upgrades and finding a capable replacement.

On social media, Cornhuskers fans voiced their frustration.

One fan summed up the mood bluntly: “How about we take that $42 million and go buy some players.”

Dylan Raiola’s reported exit is not a ‘surprise’

Dylan Raiola’s departure from Nebraska had been building for some time. After the program fired offensive coordinator Donovan Raiola, who is also Dylan’s uncle, speculation grew that the quarterback could follow. That belief intensified when his brother, Dayton Raiola, decommitted from the program, signaling the end might be near for Dylan in Lincoln.

In an interview with KETV, Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal did not come as a surprise.

“I don’t think it was a surprise to anyone,” Dannen remarked. “And for all of our players, there will be more that go into the portal. It’s the new way of life, and it’s something you can’t get aggrieved or offended by. I think our coaches understand that no matter who’s here today, they could be gone tomorrow.”

When asked whether finances played a role in Raiola’s decision, Dannen gave a blunt response.

“That’s probably up to him,” Dannen said. “Nothing that I’ve been led to believe. Sometimes people want different starts, fresh starts. The quarterback position is highly paid and highly compensated. That was the case here.”

With the transfer portal opening on January 2, Nebraska will have to look for a replacement in the quarterback department.