Nebraska Assistant Coach Asks Dylan Raiola to Cut Costly Habits After Clear Matt Rhule Message

Nebraska is cruising with a solid 5-1 record in 2025, showing real promise under coach Matt Rhule. QB Dylan Raiola has become known for his clutch performances, especially in the fourth quarter, where he boasts nearly 80% completion and multiple game-winning drives. However, not everything is smooth sailing for the young QB. There are some clear issues Raiola needs to fix. His inconsistency throughout games is glaring, especially in the third quarter, where he has twice as many interceptions as touchdown passes.

On that note, Dana Holgerson was pretty fast in capitalizing on those issues just before Minnesota knocks on their door this weekend. “He starts good, and the 4Q is off the charts,” Holgerson said during a press conference. “We made a concerted effort to keep (Raiola) clean. There are a couple [of] throws he’d like to have back. He’s got to clean that up.” The fact is, Dylan still needs better decision-making and sharper execution to elevate Nebraska beyond their current plateau, truly.

Let’s take the example of Nebraska’s thrilling 34-21 win against Maryland. Dylan Raiola threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns, but also tossed three interceptions that nearly derailed the Huskers’ lead. The first interception came early when Raiola made a questionable read in the pocket. But then he threw himself into a tight spot when Maryland’s Leon Haughton Jr caught it at a safe 21-yard distance, handing the Terps an easy takeaway. The second interception was frustrating for Nebraska fans because it was a forced throw under pressure.

During Q3, when the Terps were having a 31 lead and Nebraska was behind by 24 points, Raiola missed freshman receiver Cortez Mills, and junior DB Dontay Joyner snagged it and ran 67 yards untouched to the end zone. His third pick, late in the second quarter, was a mix-up with the receiver running the wrong route. But it still cost the Huskers valuable points. The Terps opened the second half with a long drive, and DeJuan Williams punched it in from a yard out to tie it up. Then Joyner’s pick-six put Maryland on top.

But then the fourth quarter completely belonged to Raiola. With just 1:08 minutes left on the clock, Raiola led a gutsy 81-yard game-winning drive, capping it off with a touchdown pass to Dane Key. The win was a classic example of a rollercoaster QB night. Still, the improvement in fourth-quarter resilience doesn’t erase the fact that Raiola’s throwing issues need urgent attention. Raiola undoubtedly possesses incredible talent. He leads Nebraska with 1,591 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. But if he continues to force plays when under pressure or misreads coverage, it will cost Nebraska dearly.

The Maryland faithful’s verdict

The Maryland game might be a rough night for Dylan Raiola, but some people didn’t really hold back their feelings on Maryland’s loss. One of them is Maryland alum and ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt. On the October 12th episode of SVPod, Van Pelt was visibly frustrated, torn between the brilliance and costliness of Raiola’s performance, almost left speechless by how this young Nebraska QB shook up the “Snake Pit.”

“Two weeks in a row in the Snake Pit. Fourth quarter leads,” said. “Last week, when you looked at the Washington tape, you’re like, ‘That’s really tough.’ This game, if you look at it, was a very odd combination of things happening.” Raiola’s three interceptions were disastrous, no doubt. But his poise and late-game heroics were undeniable. Raiola completed 20 of 29 passes for 260 yards, throwing four touchdowns.

The fourth quarter? He marvellously controlled it. Van Pelt saw the toughness in Raiola as he woke up, orchestrating an 81-yard drive in the fourth quarter with Nebraska gaining nearly three times as many yards as Maryland in that final period. The Maryland alum empathized with the young Terps team. Because, as it turns out, nothing is harder than watching a promising squad lose two close home games