Nebraska Become Favorites for 5-Star TE Despite Matt Rhule Losing Dylan Raiola

Speculations of quarterback Dylan Raiola leaving Nebraska grew when his uncle, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, was dismissed from the team. Last week, he officially entered the transfer portal. With Raiola’s stint as the Cornhuskers’ starter coming to an abrupt end, the program’s offensive future is once again doubtful. But one five-star wide receiver who is the nation’s most electric offensive weapon continues to cut through the uncertainty surrounding Lincoln.

“If I commit to Nebraska, do you think my phone would explode???” Ahmad Hudson posted on X and even tagged a few popular figures, sparking rapid speculation among Husker fans.

His next comment, “I’m not the type of guy to play with people’s feelings 😏,” only added fuel to the fire.

Fans jumped right in, saying things like, “Wish it was Hudson… but I believe it’s RB, Xavier Bala.” Hudson just gave a knowing 😏.

The tight end/receiver is a massive 6-foot-6, 230-pounder from Ruston, Louisiana. With a 98 rating from 247Sports, Hudson is ranked No. 9 nationally, No. 1 at tight end, and the best prospect in Louisiana overall. He is a consensus 5-star and one of the 2027 cycle’s crown jewels.

From contributing as a freshman on Ruston High’s 2023 state championship squad to making a breakthrough in 2024 with 41 receptions, 718 yards, and six touchdowns, which led to an 11-3 season and another championship berth, his progress has been steady.

Meanwhile, Tim Verghese has predicted Xavier Bala in favor of the Huskers (93%). That’s another reason for fans to be skeptical.

Now, as Nebraska’s future is being teased by elite prospects on the recruiting trail, its recent past tells a far more fragile story.

The Dylan Raiola hit that changed everything

The speed at which everything fell apart for Dylan Raiola in Lincoln still seems unbelievable. After Chris Hummer’s report, Matt Rhule dismissed portal rumors, but the very next moment, Nebraska found that its quarterback was officially gone. Lincoln went silent instead of exploding.

Dana Holgorsen, the offensive coordinator, pulled back the curtain, pointing to Raiola’s season-ending injury as the turning point.

On the November 1 Game against UCLA, a brutal sack in the second quarter shifted the course of Nebraska’s season and, ultimately, its future, even though Raiola had already thrown the first touchdown. He limped directly to the medical tent and never returned. His 2025 season ended due to a fractured fibula. While teammates and supporters gathered behind him, he was sent into rehab.

Raiola even posted an emotional message about trusting God’s plan. But quietly, the cracks were forming behind the scenes, and relationships that once felt unbreakable started to strain. By the time the season ended with a score of 7–5, it was hard to overlook the bigger picture.

Nebraska wasn’t close to the CPF, and the Raiola family clearly had questions about Dylan’s long-term future. The situation was exacerbated by his brother Dayton’s decommitment. Rhule acted swiftly, cutting ties with Dylan’s uncle and DC Josh Butler in an attempt to reset. But it was too late.

Raiola had been talked out of the portal once before. This time, he was gone. And Rhule felt the cost, as he shared a heartbreaking note.

“The portal will giveth and the portal will taketh away.”

Ironically, even as Raiola’s Nebraska chapter ended on a bitter note, his NIL value jumped by $840K, which is a reminder that the belief in Dylan Raiola has not yet faded.