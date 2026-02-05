Nebraska Commit Publicly Presses 5-Target Who Made Promises to Matt Rhule

Nebraska has made serious inroads in its 2027 class, sitting at No. 3 nationally. The Huskers have landed commitments from several four-star talents, including QB Trae Taylor, safety Tory Pittman, and WR Antayvious (Tay) Ellis. The last one is also helping the program through peer recruiting to secure the services of a five-star tight end. It’s all playing out on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Huskers are a top-three contender for five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson. It also helps the program that Ellis and Taylor have been pursuing the tight end to join them at Lincoln.

“Can you commit already! Ahmad Hudson? Tired of my phone getting blown up just because of YOU,” Ellis posted on his X account today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellis committed to Nebraska in November last year. In a matter of months, he has built a strong rapport with QB Trae Taylor. The duo even started a podcast, “Beyond the Hashes,” where they hosted Ahmad Hudson last month. The whole conversation seemed like their pitch to Hudson.

That was followed by “unconfirmed” reports that both Ahmad Hudson and Tay Ellis were coming to Millard South High School in Omaha to team up with Trae Taylor for the final year of their high school football careers. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 22, Hudson teased about a Nebraska commitment on X and tagged Ellis. “If I commit to Nebraska, do you think my phone would explode?” wrote Ahmad Hudson. It was a question about the passion of the Nebraska fanbase and the extreme reception he would have received upon his final commitment. One user, though, even expressed displeasure about Hudson’s public antics.

The user urged the five-star TE to end his tease and finally seal his commitment. Hudson, in response, preached loyalty and the importance of keeping his word. “I’m not the type of guy to play with people’s feelings,” Hudson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A major draw for Hudson is Nebraska’s willingness to let him be a two-sport athlete. He spoke about the freedom he desires on the basketball court, which the program has also offered him a spot on.

“They have an offense where anybody can play anywhere, I want to go in one of those offenses,” Hudson said about Nebraska. “I don’t want to be in one of those offenses where I’m sitting in the paint the entire game. I feel like I have more skill than that, and Nebraska basketball has shown that they allow people to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmad Hudson is also being pursued by his in-state program

Hudson isn’t just a football prospect; he’s a dominant multi-sport athlete. His impact was immediate, earning All-Ruston Daily Newscomer of the Year after posting 718 receiving yards as a freshman. On the basketball court, he’s just as impressive, securing All-State honors and being named District MVP as a sophomore.

Despite Nebraska extending him a basketball offer, the in-state program, LSU, is pursuing Hudson aggressively. Ever since Lane Kiffin’s arrival, the 6’6″ and 230 lb tight end has been on top of the head coach’s list, and he also visited the tight end personally last week. Hudson also posted a picture with Lane Kiffin on his social media handles.

Hudson has a whopping 96.1% probability of landing in Baton Rouge, and Nebraska trails with 1.7%. Apart from the two programs, the Aggies are also in his top three and have kept a tab on the Louisiana recruit. Now, it remains to be seen where the tight end lands. Nebraska offers a lucrative opportunity to play both in court and on the football field. That can easily become the prime factor in Hudson’s final decision.