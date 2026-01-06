DJ Lagway Future Team Becomes Clearer Than Ever After FSU Choose Ashton Daniels Instead

DJ Lagway never expected his “cloud nine” visit to Tallahassee to shift the landscape so quickly. The transfer QB was on campus at Florida State on Monday, January 5, 2026, meeting with Mike Norvell and the Seminoles’ staff. His glowing takeaway immediately put Matt Rhule and Nebraska on high alert, as momentum appeared to swing toward FSU.

The Huskers have been pushing hard to get Lagway to Lincoln, and FSU suddenly looked like a serious threat. But just minutes ago, the entire picture flipped. Former Auburn QB Ashton Daniels has committed to Florida State, per On3, sending shockwaves through Lagway’s recruitment.

With the Seminoles now locking in their quarterback, the path in Tallahassee suddenly looks crowded. And that opens the door wide for Nebraska. Lincoln now offers Lagway something Florida State no longer can: a clear runway to the starting job, no competition, no waiting.

At this point, DJ Lagway knows exactly what betrayal feels like. And honestly, can you blame him? His glowing review of Florida State’s facilities told one story. Reality delivered another. Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn even sold Lagway a dream, comparing his upside to Heisman winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton. Lagway went all in. In the process, he even burned bridges with Gator fans, who didn’t hold back.

Words like “traitor” flew around, with some saying they’d “never look at him the same again.” And in a rivalry where transfers rarely happen, the backlash was brutal. Then came the twist no one saw coming. Ashton Daniels’ surprise entry into the mix blew everything up. It was definitely not on anyone’s New Year’s resolution list. Just like that, Lagway’s Tallahassee dream lost its shine.

Now, the cleanest way for Lagway to regain control, and a little self-respect, runs straight through Matt Rhule. Rhule and the Nebraska staff are actively pushing to get Lagway to Lincoln, per On3. After visiting Florida yesterday, Lagway is set to check out Virginia today, with more visits expected. And Nebraska is working hard to insert itself into the picture. If the Cornhuskers can get Lagway in Scarlet and Cream, it would be a massive win.

Lagway was ranked the No. 1 deep-ball quarterback in the 2025 class. His arm would immediately unlock a vertical passing attack that Nebraska struggled to sustain last season. Add in new offensive line coaches Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley, who are expected to introduce a heavier dose of counter-run concepts in 2026, and the pieces start to click.

Lagway isn’t just a thrower either. His rushing ability of 975 yards in high school and 136 at the college level forces defenses to account for the QB on every snap.

Ashton Daniels finds his way to Tallahassee

Florida State under Mike Norvell is doing everything it can to claw its way back into national relevance. And right now, the transfer portal is the fastest path there. After hosting three transfer quarterbacks on visits this week, the Seminoles finally got their guy. Former Auburn QB Ashton Daniels has committed to FSU. He picked the Seminoles over Baylor, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

He announced his decision Tuesday morning. “This place is truly special, and I believe that I can lead this team to an ACC championship and the College Football Playoffs next year,” Daniels told Warchant before announcing his decision publicly. “The people in this program are special and want to win, as well as develop me off the field. And those are the two most important things to me.”

Daniels made three starts for the Tigers this season, flashing real upside. His best performance came against Vanderbilt, where he lit it up, 31 of 44 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns, without a single interception. Consistency was an issue in his other starts, though. Against rival Alabama, Daniels threw for 259 yards and added 108 rushing yards. But he completed fewer than half his passes (18 of 39).

Still, the tools are there. And according to Daniels, it didn’t take long to feel the pull.

“When I walked in the door, and every single person in the facility was there clapping and cheering, I knew how much I was valued and wanted here,” Daniels said. “And I knew that this was a sign from God that this was the right decision.”