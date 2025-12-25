Nebraska Fans Turn Against Dylan Raiola Over QB’s Actions Towards Matt Rhule and Staff

Husker Nation finds itself torn as Dylan Raiola’s transfer move stirs controversy. Raiola, known for his bold moves and poetic announcements, enters the portal in silence – no thank-you note, no long paragraphs on the team’s contribution to his development. The chilly demeanor has left fans queasy, with some even questioning his loyalty.

Dylan Raiola’s no-appreciation mode is giving fans déjà vu of his last move back in 2023. Raiola posted a poem for the Bulldogs after entering the portal alongside a photo of himself in a Nebraska jersey at Memorial Stadium. The poem wasn’t a gratitude to them but an unrealistic comparison to Heisman winners. That act is now looking like a blast from the past that fans are drawing parallels to.

Husker fans are livid when they said, “He made a post with a stupid poem comparing himself to Rodgers, Rozier, and Crouch. No thanks.”

But not thanking Huskers might hold a deeper reason. The major push behind entering the transfer portal came after head coach Matt Rhule fired Raiola’s uncle and Nebraska’s offensive coordinator, Donovan Raiola. After that, his brother, Dayton Raiola, who’s a three-star quarterback too, de-committed from the program. Family ties were the only reason that kept him close to the program despite holding offers from teams like Georgia, Alabama, and other top programs.

Well, can we blame Rhule for firing Donovan Raiola? In his four seasons coaching the offensive line, Raiola’s unit allowed 109 sacks in 49 games. And this season against Minnesota, the Huskers allowed nine sacks. With that, even a season-ending injury might have pushed Raiola’s decision. As Raiola suffered a broken fibula back in November, which ended his 2025 season, his return timeline and competition with freshman TJ Lateef made him look for better options.

What’s hurting fans even more is Matt Rhule publicly thanked Dylan Raiola and his family for the contribution they made to the team. He highlighted what kind of bond they share, talking about Raiola’s sister Taylor’s bond with his daughter. Rhule even congratulated Dayton on winning a state championship. But Raiola’s silence on the entire thing is making fans nothing but furious.

Losing a player like Raiola is not that easy for them either. He started in 22 games, throwing for 4,819 yards with 31 touchdowns, leading them to the Pinstripe Bowl victory last season. This brought him closer to the Huskers fan base even more, and his move only highlights his disloyalty with the program.

Dylan Raiola faces fans’ wrath

Dylan Raiola came in as a freshman despite Matt Rhule trusting him with the QB1 position. But after his move to the portal, his silence is just making fans question the lack of structure in today’s college football system.

“Another reason to have multi-year contracts so players don’t feel the need to announce anything.” Here, players feel pressured to explain themselves when they leave, but with multiyear contracts, they might be locked in for longer and might simply move on later, like in the NFL, without any need to explain themselves.

Then comes in another fan, highlighting how Raiola didn’t leave on good terms with the team that forced this move.

“It seems like the relationship with the family was starting to change around the time of the injury. He did not leave on good terms with the team,” a fan pointed out.

A guy who once openly made it clear how Nebraska stays in his heart and showed immense loyalty to the program left without saying a single word.

That’s creating another layer of speculation about the fact that the Huskers might not be on good terms with him anymore because of his uncle’s firing. Even this fan’s comment points out the same.

“The silence is deafening, honestly… All that talk when he committed about deep down his heart always being with Nebraska? Something definitely changed.”

After spending two years in the program, a thank-you note is the least fans expect from players who were once their heroes. But these fans are urging restraint on emotional investments after Raiola’s behavior.

“I legitimately couldn’t care less about a meaningless post. At this point, why waste time and thoughts on a dude who isn’t going to be on our team currently or next year?” another fan said.

Now, with fans’ anger and fuming rage online, let’s wait and see how Nebraska’s bowl game against Utah turns out.