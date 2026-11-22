Ohio State’s trip to Memorial Stadium turned into another nightmare for Ryan Day, with the Buckeyes falling 31-28 despite arriving with hopes of ending their losing streak. The defeat could shut the door on their playoff ambitions and dent Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman momentum. But while Buckeye fans believe that Smith might not win it, Matt Rhule could have a different story to tell.

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Speaking with the media after the game, Matt Rhule had just four words to say about Jeremiah Smith: “Jeremiah Smith, give him the Heisman.”

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And why shouldn’t he? Smith was single-handedly giving the Cornhuskers a scare, keeping Ohio State in the contest with a phenomenal performance.

The Heisman Trophy candidate finished with six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns, but his efforts ultimately weren’t enough to save the Buckeyes’ season. Ohio State’s fourth loss ended its College Football Playoff hopes.

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Smith did everything he could to keep Ohio State in the game, and his biggest moment came when the Buckeyes needed a spark most. Trailing 21-7 with just over a minute left in the first half, he hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Luke Fahey, pulling off an impressive toe-drag catch to keep his feet inbounds and cut Nebraska’s lead to seven.

The performance also carried historical significance. His second touchdown brought his season total to 17, tying Terry Glenn’s single-season Ohio State receiving touchdown record. Smith also recorded his 18th career 100-yard receiving game, setting a Big Ten record.

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After the Nebraska game, Smith has recorded 86 receptions for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns in 11 games this season, averaging 134.7 receiving yards per game. However, while he continues to break record after record, the same cannot be said about his team, the Buckeyes, and their struggles could become a major concern for his Heisman Trophy candidacy.

On paper, there are few players who deserve the Heisman Trophy more than Jeremiah Smith. Interestingly, his numbers bear a striking resemblance to those of DeVonta Smith, who won the coveted award in 2020 while playing for Alabama. DeVonta finished that season with 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns, putting together a historic campaign. However, the biggest difference was that Alabama went 13-0 that season, leaving little room for doubt about its dominance.

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Jeremiah Smith, meanwhile, finds himself in a far more complicated situation. Ohio State has already suffered four losses, and the Buckeyes are now out of the College Football Playoff picture. That team-wide collapse could prove to be a major headache for a player who spent a considerable part of the season at the forefront of the Heisman race. Despite his individual brilliance, the team’s struggles could ultimately threaten to derail his Heisman hopes.

The last time a Heisman Trophy winner came from a team with four or more losses was in 1969, when Oklahoma running back Steve Owens won the award. Jeremiah Smith now finds himself in a similar situation.

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Since losing Julian Sayin, Ohio State has been spiraling, exposing a glaring weakness in the team: if it loses its quarterback, everything else seems to fall apart. No matter how many generational talents the Buckeyes have on their roster, they appear incapable of overcoming the loss of their QB.

“I think we’re all disappointed in the outcome. We’re not gonna win many games if we’re giving up 31 points and only getting two stops in the whole game,” said Ryan Day following the loss.

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Things might be complicated inside the Buckeyes’ locker room right now, and a serious introspection is needed before they turn their attention to the Michigan Wolverines.

As for Jeremiah Smith, while the road to the Heisman Trophy may seem increasingly difficult, the door is far from closed. The finalists will be announced on Monday, Dec. 7, with the winner set to be crowned on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City.