Nebraska Insider Confirms Dylan Raiola’s True Dynamic with Matt Rhule After HC Cut Ties with His Uncle

For Nebraska, the fear wasn’t just about who might enter the transfer portal, but who might leave it. All eyes were on QB1 Dylan Raiola, and a family tie severed by his own head coach, Matt Rhule, was threatening to unravel his commitment. The 20-year-old is currently injured and could leave the Cornhuskers. But their relationship isn’t that sour as it is touted to be.

The transfer news gained steam when his uncle, Donovan Raiola, the O line coach at Nebraska, was fired by Rhule. Ardent fans will remember that in late November, when Dylan Raiola’s younger brother, Dayton Raiola, decommitted from the program. This does not directly mean that even QB1 Dylan was looking to move. But CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer reported that the program “was bracing for Dylan to explore future options” in the transfer portal. However, there is some good courtesy from ON3’s Steve Sipple.

“If you listen to media and fan speculation — and to at least one published report — you get the feeling Raiola has one foot out the door. I still don’t buy that,” said Sipple. “The Raiola-Nebraska relationship can work at a higher level if both parties remain committed to making it happen through good times and bad. He’s (Dylan) invested at a high level. But the mission is incomplete.”

When asked about this report and his QB1’s intention to hit the portal, Rhule remained coy.

“I haven’t seen that report,” Rhule said. “I haven’t seen that, so I don’t know anything about that.”

Before Dylan got injured and broke his fibula against USC, the Cornhuskers were having a decent showing in the season. The team had won 6 games out of 8 and was leading against USC before a sack injured the Cornhuskers’ QB1. Backup QB TJ Lateef featured in the rest of the game, but the Huskers lost the 8-point lead anyway. In 2026, hopes of a double-digit finish with Dylan under center remain intact.

“You’re going through a hard time when you’re injured. What I’ve encouraged him to do is embrace it and attack it. Let it hurt. Let it hurt that you’re not out there playing, and consistently write down every single day what you’re learning and what you need to do. Dylan made tremendous progress from year one to year two,” said head coach Matt Rhule about his QB1. The intentions seem crystal clear.

Dylan Raiola will undoubtedly have many opportunities in the transfer portal. Miami is losing Carson Beck and can pay big. Indiana will also need a QB when Fernando Mendoza enters the NFL draft, and Haynes King of Georgia Tech will do the same. The market seems to be quite ripe. However, Dylan’s promise to win big with the Cornhuskers hasn’t yet been fulfilled, and right now, by the looks of it, he is going to stay in Lincoln. The news is especially optimistic after his uncle’s firing.

Dylan Raiola is handling his uncle’s firing professionally

Matt Rhule fired long-time O-line coach Donovan Raiola after a disappointing performance for the QBs throughout the season. The team gave up a total of 30 sacks and presented a porous O-line against Minnesota, giving away 9 sacks. That was the prime reason why the Golden Gophers pulled off a 24-6 upset over Nebraska. Not just that, ironically, Dylan’s injury happened due to a leaky O-line against USC.

Moreover, the decision to fire Donovan wasn’t personal or ill-motivated at all. Matt Rhule also fired his defensive coordinator, John Butler, and associate head coach Phil Snow is serving as the interim head coach. If anything, Rhule seems to be clearing house.

“I informed Donovan Raiola today that he will not be retained as our offensive line coach,” Rhule said in a statement, via On3’s Pete Nakos. “We thank Donovan for his contributions to Nebraska Football over the past four years and wish him the best moving forward.”

However, despite Donovan’s firing, who was at Nebraska for four years, Dylan and Rhule’s relationship seems intact.

“Dylan’s a tremendous worker. He loves to work on those things. I want to see him make a jump. This is year three coming up for him, and he’s got to become the quarterback that we all know he can be. That’s honestly my opinion. We’ll help him. But that falls on his shoulders,” said Matt Rhule.

All in all, the signs point towards Dylan staying in Lincoln and finally making a push for the playoffs. For now, though, the Cornhuskers are set to face Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31st.