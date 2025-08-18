Nebraska Legend’s Son Throws Matt Rhule Under the Bus As He Confirms Stance on CFB Future

Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting is feeling the heat in a big way. The Huskers, who you’d expect to dominate their backyard first, have somehow let other programs steal the spotlight. The prime culprit? Iowa State. They are swooping in and snatching up loads of their top in-state talent. They grabbed six commitments from Nebraska players who felt overlooked by their home-state powerhouse. What’s really eye-opening is the level of attention Iowa State gave these prospects. “Iowa State stood out to me because they offered me early and kept in constant touch,” three-star linebacker Keian Kaiser said. But it’s not even about early offers and texts.

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska isn’t exactly honoring legacy and tradition when it comes to recruiting. Take Bryson Williams, son of former Nebraska legend Jamel Williams, for example. Jamel was a key part of the Cornhuskers’ dominance in the mid-90s, playing from 1994 to 1996. One of his standout moments came in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl, where Nebraska crushed Florida 62-24, and Jamel’s efforts on defense helped set the tone early in the game. You’d think with that family name, Nebraska would have pulled out all the stops to reel him in. Nope. Bryson was neglected almost completely by the Huskers.

Meanwhile, Iowa State did the exact opposite. They reached out, showed interest, and brought him into their fold. “They took a chance on me,” Bryson said. “Nebraska never contacted me. Never came to my school or invited me to a game, but invited some of my teammates despite my dad being a two-time national champ for them and also getting drafted.” That’s a huge knock on Nebraska’s recruiting approach under Rhule. Bryson Williams, with that proud Husker bloodline, could’ve been a blue-chip recruit for Nebraska. But instead, he’s taking his talents to Ames. Williams announced his commitment to the Cyclones in June 2025, choosing Iowa State over multiple other schools, including Washington State and Vanderbilt.

247Sports rates Bryson as the 85th-best safety in the 2026 class, making him a legitimate prospect with plenty of upside. This marked Iowa State’s sixth commitment from Nebraska in their 2026 recruiting class, signaling a concerning trend for Nebraska football. Beyond Williams, Iowa State’s Nebraska haul is impressive and could end up being a game-changer. Take Tyrell Chatman, a three-star safety out of Lincoln’s North Star High School. He got the chance to connect with most of the defensive staff, especially building a strong bond with coach Hank Poteat. “Iowa State did a great job recruiting me and building a great relationship with me,” Chatman said. “I have gotten the opportunity to meet and talk to most of the defensive staff me and coach (Hank) Poteat have built a great relationship.”

Chatman also pointed out how Iowa State had the community and culture that pulled him in. And even with his case, Nebraska never reached out to him. Amarion Jackson from Millard South is another standout. Interestingly, Jackson had some early conversations with Nebraska about camps and game days, but the Huskers never pushed hard enough to win his commitment. Joining this group are Kaprice Keith, a three-star safety from Omaha Central, and Barry Fries, a linebacker from Elkhorn North. Both found strong recruiting attention and consistent engagement with Iowa State that Brazil’s program just couldn’t match.

Matt Rhule’s focused recruiting strategy

Despite the Cyclones pulling in nearly half a dozen in-state commits for the 2026 class, Matt Rhule isn’t panicking. Nebraska insider Steven Sipple summed it up well, calling Rhule’s approach “choosy.” He emphasized that the Huskers can’t get caught trying to please everyone in Nebraska. There’s an understanding that Nebraska competes in a different beast, the Big Ten, compared to the Big 12, where Iowa State plays. Rhule recognizes the reality that competing with powerhouse conferences means Nebraska needs a different recruiting blueprint.

And one that might not look like the traditional all-out local blitz. But instead, he is focused on molding high-impact players who fit the program’s culture and long-term plans. Rhule’s strategy now seems like a calculated risk rather than a desperate scramble. With just a few active in-state offers, like linebacker Jace Reynolds from Elkhorn North, he’s deciding to be precise in his targets. This means developing relationships with select players.

And also avoiding spreading thin by chasing every local recruit who might already have a strong offer from schools like Iowa State. The approach includes a clear-eyed focus on the Husker brand, resources, and community, pitching that as the ultimate draw when players are ready to commit. Meanwhile, Rhule continues to send strong messages to the Big 12. He asserts the dominance of the Big Ten and SEC, signaling confidence that Nebraska’s path to greatness may not be quick but will be meaningful.