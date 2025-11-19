brand-logo
Nebraska Nation Melts Down In Fear for Dylan Raiola After Brother Dayton Cuts Ties With Program

Nov 19, 2025

Nebraska Nation Melts Down In Fear for Dylan Raiola After Brother Dayton Cuts Ties With Program

Nov 19, 2025

Matt Rhule’s tenure at Nebraska has been hit with a massive shock, out of the blue. Dayton Raiola has officially decommitted from Nebraska, causing fans to prepare for what now suddenly seems likely. Amid Dylan himself being out for the season, will Dayton’s withdrawal affect the Nebraska QB1?

The younger Raiola will no longer be attending Nebraska in 2026. For the future, Nebraska might be leaning towards TJ Lateef, who is already starting this year in place of Dylan. They also have a better-ranking commit in Trae Taylor. However, even if Dayton’s decision makes sense on paper, it hasn’t stopped the possible worst-case scenarios in the minds of Nebraska fans.

“Dylan is out of there,” one fan wrote. One fan also suspected that Dayton decommitted because “brother [is] entering the transfer portal after the year.” Will these two years be all that Husker fans get of the Raiola era?

This is a developing story.

