Nebraska Reporter Drops Fresh Dylan Raiola Intel Amid Matt Rhule’s $165M Move

After switching his pledge from Georgia to Nebraska in December 2023, Dylan Raiola—the No. 2-rated member of the 2024 class—walked into Memorial Stadium with the burden of a whole state upon him. He opened all 13 games for the Huskers in 2024, passing for 2,819 yards and flashing brilliance amidst the natural growing pains of a first-year starter. Rumors circulated about a potential transfer as schools across the country were attracted to Raiola’s ability during the off-season. Instead, Raiola doubled down, posting on social media that he was “all-in” at Nebraska, earning accolades from head coach Matt Rhule for his toughness and refusal to ease his way out.

And that leads us to Nebraska reporter Michael Bruntz, who’s documented Raiola’s development with a storyteller’s perspective. “I think when you kind of look at his year, he didn’t kind of come in and wasn’t kind of the alpha quarterback as a freshman,” Bruntz said. “But, during spring practices, you could see he was taking charge a lot more as a great handle of this offense and what it’s going to be. I think there’s a little bit more confidence from his point of view about kind of what the offense is and how it fits him.”

Practice reports from the Huskers emphasized the way Raiola was more outspoken, more assertive, and more at ease controlling the offense. He began barking out routes, calling out teammates for mistakes, and asserting himself in the huddle—little gestures that indicate a quarterback is finally taking charge of the system.