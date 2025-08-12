Nebraska Transfer QB Earns Starting Role at FCS College Football Program

Change is good. And change is especially good when it comes with newfound respect and responsibilities. That’s what’s happening in San Antonio. He is a hometown hero whose journey has brought him back to where it all began. After starting his college football career at Nebraska, he has made a strategic and heartfelt transfer to an FCS school, right in the heart of San Antonio. Richard Torres, a 6-foot-4 quarterback out of Southside High School, originally signed with Nebraska in 2021.

His time there was met with certain challenges. That includes battling through injuries and the tough competition for the starting job. But now it’s all sorted. Incarnate Word was the one school that reached out after he entered the transfer portal in April 2023. Fast forward to 2025, and Richard Torres is no longer a contender. He’s been chosen as the starting quarterback for Incarnate Word. It’s a huge milestone for the Southside High School alum who faced setbacks and tough “no’s” early in his college career but never stopped grinding.

“Incarnate Word will be naming redshirt junior Richard Torres the starting quarterback,” Pete Thamel writes on X. “As he’ll open the season as [the] starter at Nicholls State in Week 0 on ESPN2. Torres is a Nebraska transfer who has thrown for 608 yards and 7 touchdowns at UIW.” During Torres’ debut season with UIW, he played in several games, showing flashes of promise. One of his standout performances came against Lamar. There he threw for a season-high 307 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead UIW to a 17-7 victory. Over the season, he totaled around 544 passing yards and six touchdowns, which is a respectable contribution as he settled into the team and system.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

During the intense UIW quarterback battle ahead of the 2025 season, Torres truly set himself apart from the competition. The team saw two talented transfers join the roster that summer. Deyon Batiste from Wyoming and E.J. Colton from Purdue. Torres stood out due to his experience, poise, and performance in the tough quarterback race. What really made Torres shine during the QB battle and in his limited action last year was his production when it counted. For instance, in 2023, when fellow quarterback Zach Calzada was injured, Torres came off the bench. He threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns in the second half at McNeese.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that led the team to score 28 unanswered points. Those impressive moments earned him national recognition as FCS freshman of the week and showed the coaches he could handle pressure with calm and confidence. UIW head coach Clint Killough spoke highly of Torres. He described him as a savvy veteran who operates at a high level. He can push the ball downfield and put the offense in good positions. Killough acknowledged how tough the decision was because Torres had proven he could win games and lead the team effectively.

The go-to targets for UIW’s gunslinger

With Richard Torres stepping into the role as the starting quarterback for the Incarnate Word Cardinals in 2025, the offensive playmakers around him are key to the team’s success this season. Among the receivers to watch is Jalen Walthall. He is a seasoned playmaker with good speed and hands. Then there’s Tyrece Fairly-Diyem, who brings size and physicality to the position. That makes him a dependable target for those crucial third-down situations. Alongside them is the promising Michael Pleas Jr., a transfer known for his ability to get open and make tough catches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These receivers provide Torres with multiple options to stretch the field and create mismatches against defenders. The rest of the offense features a strong supporting cast. The offensive line, anchored by veterans like Traveon Newsome and Cameron Foster (a transfer), provides solid protection and run-blocking. Newsome helped UIW rush for 2,665 yards last season. So the Cardinals can count on a balanced attack with a potent ground game led by returning backs like Jaylon Spears and Harlan Dixon.

Tight ends like Logan Compton contribute both as blockers and as safety valves in the passing game, giving Torres more versatility when executing plays. On defense, UIW returns a host of experienced players who form a tough unit ready to complement the offense’s ambitions. Standouts include linebackers like Declan Williams and Jalen Walthall (who may also contribute in pass coverage). Then there are defensive linemen such as Braden Hay and Michael Pleas Jr., who bring a disruptive presence to the line of scrimmage. The defense’s ability to keep opponents in check allows Torres and the offense to operate with confidence