Nebraska WR room makes Big promise to Matt Rhule

The heat is on in Nebraska. Matt Rhule’s WR room is hungry for the natty- and they are ready to lead the charge. Fans are more than eager to end the 26-year championship drought. The 1999 conference title was the last tendril of past glory the Cornhuskers had stashed in their bag, with”Dear Old Nebraska U” holding a special mention at Lincoln. The Cornhuskers again saw a ray of hope in Matt Rhule, who transformed Temple and Baylor, from the bottom of the ladder to scoring 10+ winning streaks, and that too by his third season. Third time’s a charm, they call it.

Now, with a few weeks to the 2025 season, Rhule gears up for his third year, coupled with Dana Holgorsen’s offensive playbook. Fans are hungry, and their appetite has only grown from last season’s optimism. But not just the HC, the roster itself exudes confidence. The roster’s optimism was evident at Raiola’s youth camp recently. A camp that saw the coming together of young athletes, prepping drills with Raiola and the Huskers roster.

At the event, WR Barney hopped in with a cheery spirit when asked about the program’s journey. “I’m just looking forward to having a big year, doing a having a big jump. You know, you seen, you seen the history with Matt rule. Year three is looking good, and we hoping to keep that record, that record going and living up to what they expect.” His (Rhule’s) last season was fantastic, pushing it through the bowl eligibility, defeating Boston College, 20-15, and a 7-6 overall record.

Raiola also dropped in a quiet statement off the field, owing to his love for the sport and giving back to the community. “This is kind of surreal to share the field with these kids. This is my first camp here in Lincoln, and it’ll always hold a special place in my heart. Go Big Red.”

Even WR Dane Key is supercharged for the path ahead. “I’m just super confident. I just feel like this is going to be the breakout year and just the biggest year of my career, because of how confident I am and just not only the confidence that I have in my ability but the confidence that I have in this team and my quarterback, my offensive coordinator, just everybody in the building.” One of the key talents the Cornhuskers have in their backyard is Dylan Raiola. The 6’2, 230-pound QB recorded 2,819 yards as a freshman, with The Athletic’s Sam Khan Jr. putting it. “I think Raiola is ready to take off.”

And there are others as well. Dane Key, Nyziah Hunter, and Jacory Barney are a few to name. As of Holgorsen, this will be his first season with the Huskers, and his offensive strategy will surely be in the limelight. “We look forward to winning a lot of games, and, you know, bringing it back for Husker nation,” Barney added. He further left a note for the Huskers fandom. “It’s just a little bit longer, wait a little bit longer. And you’ll read the benefits, I’m telling you, you’ll be excited, and we’re gonna bring a lot this year.” Hopping onto the next event, the Huskers are prepping for the Race through Memorial Stadium.

Heisman voter exudes confidence in Matt Rhule’s Dylan Raiola

With all the conversation going on about the 2025 season. The QB1 chatter surely has gained momentum. And with the QB element, the Heisman factor is a must-talk. Amid all the names that have been surfacing for the candidature, be it Arch Manning or Garret Nussmeier, the Husker Nation’s quarterback hasn’t found himself on that list. But Andy Staples thinks differently.

When asked about Ari Wasserman on On3’s Andy and Ari, Ari posed a question. “What do we think of Dylan Raiola?” To which Andy doubles down with, “Oh, if Dylan Raiola is good, people will be diving to vote for him.” And mind you, Andy is a Heisman voter. He further went on. “I think Nebraska has a chance to contend for the playoff this year. I think, and by that I mean a 9-3, fringe 10-2 team.”

The Athletic’s Sam Khan Jr. is confident in the QB1’s ability as well. “I think with what Rhule has put around him; with a young quarterback who I think we all know is uber talented. I think there’s a lot of potential.” Undoubtedly, the Cornhuskers are confident going into the Natty. Will Matt Rhule’s three-year charm do its trick? Let’s see how they fare during the 12-week playoffs.