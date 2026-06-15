Nebraska’s Longest-Tenured Three-Time National Championship Assistant Coach Dies at 87

Husker Nation is mourning the loss of George Darlington, a longtime Nebraska assistant who helped the program win three national championships under head coach Tom Osborne. Darlington, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 14, in Lincoln. The program quickly shared a heartfelt tribute to honor his 30 years of work with the Huskers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of legendary Husker assistant George Darlington,” wrote Nebraska Football on its official X account on Monday, June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darlington was more than a longtime Husker aide; he was Nebraska’s longest-serving assistant, spending 30 seasons on staff from 1973 to 2002. His first 25 years were under Tom Osborne, and he was the only assistant coach who stayed with Osborne for all 25 of those seasons. The final five years were under Frank Solich. During his tenure, Nebraska posted a 304–65–3 record, winning three national titles (1994, 1995, 1997) and 14 conference championships.

But his coaching journey didn’t start in Nebraska. In 1962, he took his first coaching job at Arthur L. Johnson Regional High School following postgraduate degrees from Stanford. In the late 1960s, he transitioned to college football, serving as an assistant coach at San Jose State. That experience allowed him to become Nebraska’s DE coach in 1973.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osborne hired Darlington for his inaugural staff. Then, the assistant coach climbed the ranks of coaching; he became a defensive backs coach and completed his Nebraska career in 2002. However, that wasn’t the end of his football journey, as after departing from Lincoln, Darlington continued coaching as a defensive specialist at Louisiana Tech, Marshall, San Diego, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2010, he finally retired from coaching. Losing this great coach is heartbreaking for the football world. But he will always be remembered for his nearly five decades of working as a football coach, starting from high school. George Darlington’s impact extended beyond on-field success.

The former Nebraska coach’s off-field contributions

Born in West Virginia in 1939, George Darlington played college football at Rutgers. Following that tenure with the Scarlet Knights, he moved to the West Coast and later began his coaching career. That experience helped Darlington influence young minds when he was teaching at Nebraska’s popular “Football 101” community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago George Darlington | Credits: Huskers.com

It had a huge role in establishing deep roots in California, which helped the assistant coach to build a reputation as a premier recruiter for Nebraska. However, his contribution wasn’t limited to these things. For the players’ better understanding of football, he authored a 150-page book, in which he wrote about the technicalities of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach George Darlington leaves behind a legacy that stretched from high school sidelines to Nebraska’s biggest stages.