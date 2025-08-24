Nebraska’s Matt Rhule Put on High Alert as No.1 IOL Target Makes Major SEC Admission

Well, it’s no secret that Matt Rhule has been working overtime to reshape Nebraska football’s recruiting footprint. Over the summer, the Cornhuskers earned attention from one of the nation’s elite linemen, and the buzz in Lincoln has been growing ever since. Yet, just when it seemed Nebraska had momentum, the highly coveted prospect opened the door to a familiar giant that could change everything. Which program made him pause and think twice?

That prospect is Albert Simien, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound blue-chip talent out of Sam Houston High in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Rivals ranks him as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class and the No. 10 overall prospect nationally, making him one of the most prized recruits in the country. For Rhule and Nebraska, earning his trust has been a major win already, but Simien’s latest words remind everyone just how fierce this battle is.

On LSU, Simien didn’t hold back about the uniqueness of the Tigers’ pitch. “The opportunity with LSU is unique in itself,” he said. “There is a lot of potential in the program. But still more for me and my family to learn about LSU. They have a great coaching staff that is well invested into the players.” For a Louisiana native, staying home with Brian Kelly’s program carries obvious weight. But LSU isn’t the only SEC contender in the mix.

Texas A&M has positioned itself firmly as one of Simien’s top options. “What excites me about Texas A&M is how they focus on development. I’ve seen how they train their offensive linemen, and it’s clear they’re serious about getting guys to the next level,” he explained, while also praising the family-oriented culture. That “next level” promise is exactly what SEC recruiters have built their reputations on.

Still, Nebraska isn’t fading quietly. Simien came away impressed after a late-summer trip to Lincoln. “Nebraska has great coaches and people all around supporting the team,” he said. “The Nebraska program has an extensive recovery program available for their athletes and the way the team is structured as a whole was something that really impressed me.” The Cornhuskers clearly showed him that Rhule’s rebuild is more than talk.

And then there’s Tennessee, another summer stop, where Simien praised both academics and player development. With Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, and Notre Dame also extending offers, this recruitment is shaping into a national tug-of-war.

So where does Simien lean when the dust settles—toward a Matt Rhule-led resurgence in Lincoln, or the proven power of the SEC?

Nebraska names six captains for 2025

As the Nebraska Cornhuskers gear up for their 2025 season opener against Cincinnati, Coach Matt Rhule made a bold move, naming six season-long captains during Saturday’s team meeting. For the first time in his tenure, Rhule ditched the game-by-game captain approach, signaling a shift in team identity. The chosen leaders—quarterback Dylan Raiola, wide receiver Dane Key, offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky, and defensive backs Marques Buford Jr., DeShon Singleton, and Ceyair Wright—carry the weight of a program hungry for a breakout year. Can these six steer the Huskers to new heights?

Raiola, the record-setting freshman from 2024, threw for 2,819 yards, completing 67% of his passes. Key, a Kentucky transfer, brings 126 career catches and 1,870 yards to the table. Lutovsky, a redshirt senior, anchored the line with 11 starts last season. On defense, Buford’s 35 tackles, Singleton’s 71, and Wright’s pick-six against USC highlight their grit. Why does Rhule’s captaincy shift matter so much?

This move reflects Rhule’s confidence in a stable, unified leadership core to guide Nebraska toward a potential 10-win season, echoing his successful third years at Temple and Baylor. With the season kicking off on August 28 at Arrowhead Stadium, will these captains spark a Husker revival? Will have to wait a bit longer.