“Need to Earn My Spot”: ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Confesses Tough Reality of Football Coverage

College football never slows down, and neither do the people who cover it. Reporter Laura Rutledge knows that better than most. Since joining ESPN and the SEC Network in 2014, she has built a successful broadcasting career and has hosted Fox College Football’s Coors Light PostGame Show. But behind the cameras, the reality is very different.

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Well, the shows and interviews that seem to run perfectly have a different story altogether. Rutledge confessed to the tough reality behind football coverage that sometimes stresses her out.

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“I’ve accomplished so much but I don’t feel that way. I feel like I constantly need to be working harder. I need to earn my spot. I need to um continually do everything possible to get better,” she shared before discussing the SEC Network and ACC crossover, and how things went from best to worst.

“We had all these great plans for how we were going to do it. And then we ended up working through some pretty difficult technical issues,” Laura Rutledge said on the Gramlich & Mac Lain podcast. “There were a lot of things that were happening that were not how we had planned, which, by the way, is live TV.

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“But a lot of times, I always take it as if I’m in the host position; I am there to make sure that the analyst’s situation and everything they’re dealing with are as easy and as positive for them as possible. So, if that starts failing on my end or on the production side, I take that really personally, and I get really upset. So that particular day, we were having some technical issues, and Eric saw me getting really upset about some of it.”

Well, this is how Rutledge actually is: a perfectionist who’s always chasing a particular standard and is critical of herself. Despite building a successful career at ESPN and hosting numerous shows, she still doubts herself and finds ways to make her work better. Back in April, she admitted that after taking on a full-time sideline reporter role for Monday Night Football during the 2025 NFL season, anxiety and self-doubt became part of her daily routine.

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Rutledge said it brought more pressure than excitement. Speaking on the Sons and Daughters podcast, she shared, “I deal with that [anxiety] every day, I really do.”

Imago Laura Rutledge was the presenter at the 2026 NFL Draft

Image Credits: via Instagram

People usually see Laura Rutledge smiling and speaking confidently on TV, but they do not see everything happening behind the scenes. As the host, she has to keep the show moving, deal with technical problems, change plans quickly, and make sure the analysts can focus on their jobs.

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Then comes in another dynamic of being a media personality. Laura Rutledge also mentioned how she never talked about the difficult parts of being a working mother for many years because she did not want people to think she was complaining. She loves both her job and her family and feels thankful for them. But she also realized that acting like everything was always perfect could make other mothers believe they should never struggle.

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“Goodness, I need the tips too,” Rutledge said on Gramlich & Mac Lain. “I never want to seem like I’m complaining, but I also feel like there’s this fine line between presenting something that looks so amazing publicly and people being like, ‘Well, I could never attain that,’ or ‘Wow, she’s got it all figured out,’ when in reality, everything’s just kind of a mess at all times.”

Laura Rutledge has become one of ESPN’s biggest stars, but not every sports broadcaster has the same support or job security. Many work long hours, travel often, and face pressure to perform every day. At the same time, some may feel uncomfortable talking about burnout and anxiety, something that Michigan legend Jake Butt has stressed.

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When Jake Butt talked about pressure during the initial days

Experienced reporters like Laura Rutledge know how to tackle tough situations and handle the chaos. But even then, sometimes things go out of their control. So, it’s all new hustle for new reporters. That’s exactly what Jake Butt was trying to highlight.

“There’s always that initial first year where you deal with some imposter syndrome, you’re making mistakes that you know you shouldn’t make,” Butt said on WOOD TV8 in 2023. “But now, going into year two, I have that experience under my belt. I can now perform with much more confidence. I know what preparation looks like, and at this point we’re just having fun out there.”

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Even with experience, there’s always a mental pressure to give the best. Because you don’t just represent yourself but the entire media outlet, just like Rutledge does for ESPN, which makes her conscious. But even with all the pressure, she shows up every day and gives her best work out there.