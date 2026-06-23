“NEEDS AN OPPORTUNITY!”: Deion Sanders’ Son Starts Movement To Save Ex-Colorado Star’s Career

Deion Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., followed his father’s value of caring for the Buffs. Coach Prime’s eldest son made a public push for a former Colorado player, Jaylen Wester, who played his final season with Western Kentucky. Unfortunately, he went undrafted in the NFL Draft this year, and Deion Jr. didn’t hold back in making a public plea for saving Wester’s football career.

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Deion Sanders Jr. made his point loud and clear on social media: Jaylen Wester still deserves a shot. With one post and a highlight clip, Coach Prime’s son pushed NFL teams to take a closer look at the former Colorado linebacker. “He NEEDS AN OPPORTUNITY!” he wrote on X.

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Deion Jr.’s plea showed no ill will. He, like his father, believes players can restart careers elsewhere. That kind of public push fits the Sanders family’s wider habit of helping players move forward, not just moving on. Wester arrived in Boulder to play alongside his brother, LaJohntay Wester. But after spending his 2024 season at Colorado under Deion Sanders, he decided to change course and enter the portal in April 2025.

In Colorado, Wester recorded 15 tackles and six missed tackles in a limited role. But when he switched to WKU, Jaylen Wester delivered a dominant senior year. He not only recorded 106 tackles for the Hilltoppers but also earned CUSA All-Conference honors due to his performance. Despite that, 32 NFL teams bypassed the former Colorado LB because of his frame.

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Wester’s nearly 6’0″ and 228 lb frame left him undrafted in the 2026 NFL draft. That matters in a league where linebackers are usually built bigger, and Wester has had to make his case with effort, range, and tape instead. His size became a concern for NFL scouts. However, during his senior season, he showed his brilliance against LSU’s elite Power Four offense, recording 17 tackles. Then, against Louisiana Tech, his forced fumble helped WKU to secure an overtime victory.

Here’s where Deion Jr.’s movement, considering his huge media popularity as Coach Prime’s son, only amplifies Wester’s chance to find a place to continue his football journey. There are other proven paths to return to the NFL he could consider now.

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The ex-Colorado LB has options

Jaylen Wester can join the CFL at this moment and make enough game snaps for an NFL comeback. That’s possible; just ask Jacob Roberts. He played nearly two seasons for the Calgary Stampeders and then, in 2026, signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

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“I’ve always taken the more difficult route to get to where I want to go in life,” said Roberts in January 2026, as reported by The Canadian Press. “I’ve had to grind for everything, but I’d rather have it that way. It taught me that I can play at the pro level. I already knew that, but it just confirmed it.”

“Playing in Calgary with the players and coaches, that was great. I’m very thankful for them giving me an opportunity to go pro and put my talents on display and help them get some good wins,” added the former Wake Forest LB.

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Like Roberts, Wester can choose this path. Otherwise, he has to wait a bit to join the UFL. However, it would help the former Colorado LB for an NFL return. Whichever way he chooses, Deion Jr.’s support to save his football career can help Wester in a big way.