“Needs to Be Better”: Shane Beamers Decides On Benching LaNorris Sellers as QB1 For South Carolina

The pressure on a starting quarterback in the SEC is always intense, but it feels especially heavy for South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers right now. Following a shaky 2-1 start to the 2026 college football season in Columbia, fans are running out of patience. While coach Shane Beamer has not officially benched him yet, Sellers currently ranks 89th nationally with a low 50.4 QBR, causing many to question if a change is coming.

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In the SEC, where elite quarterback play usually decides who survives the conference, a 50.4 QBR is a huge red flag. Sellers currently sits near the bottom of the SEC passing charts, trailing established conference starters who regularly post QBRs over 70.0. When your signal-caller is struggling to make standard power-conference throws, the gap between you and top SEC offenses gets wider every week.

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The noise reached a boiling point after South Carolina’s painful 41-34 home loss to Mississippi State. The Gamecocks blew a comfortable 16-0 lead, and a massive chunk of the blame fell squarely on Sellers despite him finishing the night with 282 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, and 3 total touchdowns.

He had a brutal third quarter where the offense gained just five total yards, throwing back-to-back interceptions on consecutive possessions. The Bulldogs quickly turned those miscues into 10 easy points, completely flipping the game on its head.

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The media wasted no time grilling head coach Shane Beamer about a potential quarterback change during his Tuesday press conference. Reporters directly asked if a poor performance means the coaching staff gives a stronger look to the backup in practice the following week.

The head honcho gave a very diplomatic answer about changing Sellers.

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“I think every week you’re always trying to get everybody to play. There certainly, LaNorris needs to play better. We all need to play better. None of us were good enough on Saturday night, David. But you know, in practice each week, it’s always about competition and getting everybody ready to play,” Shane Beamer said.

This wasn’t just a one-game fluke either, which is why everyone is hitting the panic button. Just a week earlier in a 45-9 win over Towson, Sellers really struggled to get the passing game moving, finishing with a meager 96 yards through the air and an interception.

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Coming off a rough 2025 campaign where he was sacked 42 times and the Gamecocks stumbled to a 4-8 record, people are scratching their heads, wondering how to unlock the explosive version of Sellers we saw during his breakout 2024 freshman year.

When the media pushed even harder, asking what his direct message was to the folks watching and listening who firmly believe another quarterback deserves a look, Beamer doubled down on it.

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He bluntly drew a line in the sand by stating that “people on the outside of this building don’t get to decide that,” while subtly diffusing the tension by preaching total squad accountability. He argued that the team wins and loses together, pointing out that while there are throws Sellers definitely wants back, there were also plenty of missed plays on defense and special teams.

Yet, underneath that diplomatic shield of team unity, Beamer’s words carried a very real, iron-fisted undercurrent that should make Sellers look over his shoulder.

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By telling reporters that the head coach and the quarterback always get the most blame after a loss, Beamer wasn’t just offering comfort. He was gently reminding his QB1 exactly who is on the chopping block if things don’t change.

The real kicker came at the end, where Beamer delivered what felt like a polite but unmistakable threat wrapped in a compliment. While he claimed Sellers is still a good quarterback, he went out of his way to praise true freshman backup Cutter Woods.

“Cutter Woods is a good quarterback, and we’re always competing in practice and working and striving to be our best each and every day and each and every week,” Beamer said.

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Beamer reminded everyone that “competition’s a core value” of the program and that they are always competing in practice.

Using open competition as a motivational tactic is nothing new for Beamer. Since taking over in Columbia, he has consistently preached program-wide competition whenever position groups stall out.

By publicly invoking that philosophy now, Beamer is taking control of the narrative while putting Sellers on direct notice, signaling to the entire locker room that team execution must improve immediately before heading to Alabama.

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So far in his early college career, the true freshman has looked super steady and efficient whenever he’s gotten on the field. In limited relief duty, he has completed 7-of-11 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown without throwing any interceptions.

Unlike Sellers, he isn’t going to turn heads with explosive 50-yard touchdown runs or throws. But he quite excels at reading defenses quickly, throwing accurate intermediate routes, and taking care of the football way better than Sellers does.

The pressure on South Carolina’s quarterback room will reach its peak this weekend. While LaNorris Sellers is expected to take the first snap as QB1 when the Gamecocks travel to face No. 8 Alabama, his margin for error is effectively gone. If the offense sputters early in Tuscaloosa, Shane Beamer has already laid the groundwork to make the switch to Cutter Woods.