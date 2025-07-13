Netflix SEC Docuseries Will Headline Unexpected QB Over Carson Beck & Garrett Nussmeier

College football’s superstardom is surely going to attract some Hollywood traction. Netflix will debut a brand new title on the platform, which will focus on some notable programs in the SEC. You would expect the greats of the conference to feature in such a production. However, Netflix will feature one QB, who has taken his team to overnight fame with a shocking run at the season last year. He is now headed to Hollywood stardom, along with the likes of Garrett Nussmeier and former SEC QB Carson Beck.

The program in question became a talking point of the season last year after trouncing Alabama 40-35. Diego Pavia’s heroics against the juggernaut pushed Vanderbilt into the limelight for the first time in a long time. Clark Lea’s head coaching record is a textbook example of a rollercoaster ride. He began with 2-10 in 2021, got to 5-7 in 2022, went back to 2-10 in 2023, and is now at 7-5. That positive change was largely due to Pavia’s success. Coming from JUCO football, he likes to gloat over the fact that he can say that he defeated a CFB blueblood. Another notable win of his from last year is Auburn, crushing them 17-7.

Pavia’s impact was so big on Commodore fans that the program sold out 5 of 7 home games last season. “This is one of the best stories in all of college football last year,” SEC Mike said in the July 12 episode of That SEC Podcast. “They’re going to be featured prominently in the Netflix [docuseries]. I think they’re, they’re the debut… they’re going to gain some fans that they never, that probably, as we’re recording this, [had] no clue who Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt is. They’re going to know them here in about a month. They’re trying to capitalize on it,” he added.

Pavia and Vanderbilt became a huge talking point in college football after their one-for-the-books win over the Crimson Tide. He announced his entry into the spotlight by saying, “Vandy, we’re f***** turnt!” Pavia’s hunger for more success will be what drives the Commodores’ success in 2025. “I think Vanderbilt is vastly superior to where they’ve been, but they still got a long way to go. They bring back more than anybody in the conference… Vanderbilt fans need to show up. And maybe that’s the difference between upsetting a team or two at home, [where] they actually have a damn home field advantage.”

“I don’t want to say a sleeping job, but Vanderbilt could be a fantastic situation, a fantastic job,” Cousin Shane added. Lea returns a rushing and receiving production that is No. 1 in the SEC this season. Pavia himself led the team last year in rushing yards. He can even end up being a wild card player in the SEC this season before he heads to the draft. Despite his short-lived presence at Vanderbilt, he has made some statements that opponent fans will remember him for.

Diego Pavia overselling his Vanderbilt impact?

Pavia once again stirred the pot of controversy after bold comments in a now-widely watched Bussin’ With The Boys episode. “Vanderbilt is gonna run Tennessee after this year,” he told the hosts in June. “This is gonna be the new staple of college football. It’s gonna happen here at Vanderbilt… Everyone wants to come to Tennessee because of Nashville. Then, when we have the most money in NIL, why not come here? So we literally just have to win this year, and throughout the rest of the years, it will take care of itself,” he added, confident that Vanderbilt has entered a glorious era.

And that was not all. Pavia, when asked about college football guru Josh Pate, said, “Who’s Josh Pate?” The national CFB analyst did not sit back. This was after Pate ranked him above Georgia and Alabama’s QB1s in the SEC. “What’s the thanks that we get? We get blindsided by treachery, not even on our show. At least come on my show and ask, ‘Who are you?’” Pate fired back boldly. Vanderbilt sure is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, probably for the first time since James Franklin’s short stint at Nashville. And yes, Pavia’s heroics are a huge factor in this phenomenon. But is he flying too close to the sun this season?

Vanderbilt will face tough matchups this season, including those against South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, and Texas. And Diego Pavia will face some of the best QBs, too, in these games. The Commodores have to put up a tough fight to continue their upward trajectory. But one thing is guaranteed: Vanderbilt is a team that will have a lot of attention this season. That’s mainly because of Diego Pavia’s touted last dance in college football.