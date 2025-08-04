Netflix SEC Series To Feature Surprise Head Coach’s Wife Over Steve Sarkisian Or Nick Saban

Who said college football coaches don’t like some Hollywood glamor? Netflix will soon roll out its much-awaited docuseries, SEC: Any Given Saturday, which comes from the makers of Drive to Survive. “There is nothing like it in sport,” executive producer Paul Martin told On3. It follows some key programs in the SEC and some of their most memorable, season-defining moments from last year. But one coach and his wife will be getting some special attention, and it’s not the likes of Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, or former Bama HC Nick Saban.

Being the most competitive conference in college football sure makes for some worthwhile cinematic content, enough to last days. Binge-watching would reach a whole new level for a CFB fan. Greg Sankey is hopeful that the “drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference football” will shine in this series. However, South Carolina fans are in for a treat with this series. Martin told The State that no one gave the kind of access that Shane Beamer gave. And that’s why SEC: Any Given Saturday will kick off with everything that makes Shane Beamer and South Carolina football, including his family.

Shane Beamer and his family were all in on the series focusing on the nitty-gritty of everything in the program. “You need people like Coach Beamer in the show to give you that level of access. You couldn’t have picked a better (family) unit, and I think that’s why we kept going back and going back,” Martin told The State’s Jordan Kaye. The series will begin with the charged atmosphere that set in during the tense South Carolina-LSU game. But later on, it will also delve deep into what makes the program so great. Emily Beamer, the First Lady of South Carolina football, will be an important element for the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Emily will be getting some notable screen time. She’s been with the Gamecocks HC for more than 2 decades now and has been surrounded by college football for most of her life. The legendary upset win over Texas A&M will be in focus in the series, including Emily’s reactions to it. Who knows, maybe even the players singing Fantasia for her will also be shown. The crew also documented the flag football practice of Beamer’s youngest son. Because of the heaps of footage Netflix has from South Carolina, courtesy of the cooperation of the coach’s family, South Carolina will get some priority in the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We don’t have anything to hide. What you see is what you get,” Beamer said. The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 season, along with a formidable QB in LaNorris Sellers. The docuseries will add to the newfound hype that Beamer has already built for the program. But he hopes to use it for one more important cause.

Shane Beamer has one major expectation from the Netflix docuseries

When SEC: Any Given Saturday debuts on Netflix on August 5, Shane Beamer will be able to flex the fact that he has been in a Netflix project. When you have that kind of leverage, you sure wouldn’t hold back from using it to get the best rewards. Beamer is extremely keen on using the docuseries in his pitch for recruits, confident in how Martin and his team are building the narrative around South Carolina. “I hope (recruits) were watching it,” Beamer told the press after a fall camp practice session. The trailer dropped some months back, during the SEC Media Days.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They spent a lot of time with the team obviously, but away from the facility as well,” he said. Beamer also acknowledged the crew’s time spent with Emily and the rest of his family. “I think the relationship was good and certainly if I’m a recruit and I watch it from a South Carolina standpoint, there’d be a lot to really like about this program because we try to give them a very inside look at what this program’s about and the people in this program also,” the HC added. He wants prospects to get an all-around feel of what South Carolina football is, which extends to his family as well.

South Carolina football is gearing up to continue their momentum from last season. Shane Beamer came very close to making the playoffs last year and will hope to make the cut this season with an improved squad. But before the season begins, fans can tune into Netflix to watch some exciting behind-the-scenes Gamecocks action in the series.