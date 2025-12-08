brand-logo
Netflix Struck First Bad Consequence of $82B Warner Bros. Deal in College Football Playoff Announcement

Aman Joe

Dec 8, 2025 | 5:54 PM EST

Netflix Struck First Bad Consequence of $82B Warner Bros. Deal in College Football Playoff Announcement

ByAman Joe

Dec 8, 2025 | 5:54 PM EST

Netflix hopes to create a storm after acquiring Warner Bros. However, when it comes to the sports side of things, the streaming giant may be in for some hard luck. All thanks to how the college football playoff brackets were finalized.

TNT, a division of Netflix now, will broadcast two playoff games that will feature Group of Five teams. At the same time, the high-profile matchups went to ESPN. According to analyst Josh Pate, this marks the first clear setback for Netflix following the Warner Bros. acquisition, signaling that the platform may face a tougher climb than expected in securing top-tier college football coverage.

“Two G5 games are on TNT. That’s a whole separate mess, meaning TNT paid to sublicense these games, and that’s what they’re getting dropped in their lap.” Pate said on the November 7 episode of his show. “So, if you’re sitting at home and you’re thinking, ‘I’m upset two G5 teams are in the playoff,’ Imagine being an executive at TNT, and you have no control over this.”

The College Football Playoff Committee released its bracket after Indiana defeated Ohio State in Indianapolis. ESPN then announced the first-round matchups it will broadcast: Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Miami vs. Texas A&M. ESPN clearly landed the more attractive games, while TNT received Tulane vs. Ole Miss and James Madison vs. Oregon through its sublicense arrangement with ESPN, following the committee’s decision to guarantee an extra Group of Five spot.

TNT’s games are comparatively less marketable, as neither Tulane nor JMU is a major national brand. The guaranteed Group of Five slot also pushed out programs like Notre Dame and BYU, reducing the potential viewership for TNT’s broadcasts.

Another blow is that ESPN will serve as the exclusive broadcaster for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and national championship game. This is only TNT’s second year airing college football, and its progress in the broadcasting landscape remains slow. The situation also means Netflix will have to wait longer before it can realistically compete with ESPN for broadcasting bragging rights.

Inside Netflix’s $82 billion deal with Warner Bros.

Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. has drawn significant attention across the entertainment and media landscape. The company outbid Paramount-Skydance and Comcast to win the Warner Bros. Discovery auction, securing a deal valued at approximately $82.7 billion. The move represents a major expansion of Netflix’s influence within the industry. With more than 300 million paid subscribers across 190 countries, Netflix remains the largest streaming platform in the world.

Through the acquisition, Netflix will gain control of one of its biggest streaming competitors, HBO Max, along with Warner Bros.’ renowned Hollywood studio and its major film and television franchises, including The Sopranos, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter.

The deal is expected to finalize once Warner Bros. separates its cable division from its streaming and studio operations, likely by the third quarter of 2026. However, the move has sparked backlash from industry leaders and lawmakers who argue that it would give Netflix disproportionate power in the entertainment sector.

President Donald Trump expressed concerns that Netflix may be undermining competition in the streaming market. He noted that Netflix already holds roughly an 18 percent market share in the United States and warned that acquiring Warner Bros.’ HBO Max could push its share to nearly 30 percent. Trump stated that he intends to be involved in the government’s decision-making process regarding whether the acquisition will receive federal approval.

