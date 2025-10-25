“Never Again”: Jeremiyah Love Breaks Silence on His Most Embarrassing Notre Dame Moment

Notre Dame’s star running back’s performances on the field have been nothing short of impressive and have even warranted Heisman Trophy discussions. However, it was his actions after the Fighting Irish’s last game that got a lot of people talking.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Irish took on USC in Week 8 in one of the more intriguing matchups. With College Football Playoff implications on the line, the Fighting Irish emerged victorious with a 34-24 scoreline. Jeremiyah Love was rather pumped about the occasion, as seen by “that” celebration from him at the end of the game.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports on Friday, Love discussed his end-game celebration, providing some much-needed answers for the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That celebration, it’s not what it looks like. I was trying to do a dance that I’d seen. It was kinda like an emote or whatever, and it just didn’t turn out the way it was supposed to. But yeah, I did make the ‘wise men’, probably will never do that again. Most likely, will never do that again.” For those still confused about what went down, check out Love’s celebrations below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahoo Sports (@yahoosports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All things considered, one can understand Love’s excitement after the game, seeing the kind of performance he put in. The Year 3 RB rushed for 228 yards, received 37 more, and scored one touchdown, making it one of his most productive games of the season. So far this season, Jeremiyah Love has accumulated 758 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, along with 197 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

It is likely why Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is not too fussed about his star running back’s celebration either. However, he is not planning on letting Love off the hook without some old-fashioned ribbing.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Marcus Freeman intends to publicly discuss Jeremiyah Love’s celebration

Marcus Freeman has garnered a solid reputation as a coach. Owing to his work and success at Notre Dame, which includes a Championship showdown against Ohio State, he has become a sought-after coach. In recent weeks, he has also been linked to newly vacant positions over at Penn State and Florida. Seeing how he has handled the situation of Jeremiyah Love’s celebration, it is easy to understand why.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast earlier this week, Freeman discussed several topics, including Love’s viral celebration. As it turns out, the coach was made aware of it by his wife and kids.

“I get a call from my wife. She said, ‘The boys… they were doing something where they were thrusting the floor.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘I went up to the boys and said what are you guys doing?’ They said, ‘This is the J Love celebration.’ She said, ‘That’s totally inappropriate.’ “I’m going to make sure that gets into our ‘Wise men’ plays today.”

Freeman’s ‘wise men’ plays include footage from other teams and mistakes made by players. Occasionally, the clips also include Notre Dame players not being ‘wise men.’ As such, Jeremiyah Love’s shenanigans will most certainly make the cut in the latest iteration. Freeman’s handling of the situation and his demeanor around his players have helped cultivate a unifying, winning culture over at South Bend. In the long run, it will only help improve players like Love, who are on the cusp of greatness.

Owing to his stellar form this season, Notre Dame fans believe that Jeremiyah Love deserves to be in Heisman Trophy conversations. However, he still has some way to go to prove himself against the likes of bona fide contenders like Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Georgia’s Gunner Stockton, and Alabama’s Ty Simpson, among others. However, with the Fighting Irish’s upcoming fixtures and Freeman’s guidance, Love can make a strong case for himself.