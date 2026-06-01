“Never Coming Back”: Deion Sanders’ Son Gets Kicked Out of Hotel As He Leaves in Anger

The One Hotel just got bad publicity from Shilo Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes safety, known for his bold personality, stopped to eat at the Miami hotel, and what followed were several clashes with the hotel staff that forced an embarrassed Shilo to exit abruptly. In response, he called the hotel out on his live stream and vowed never to return.

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“I’m reluctant to spend my coins here,” Shilo Sanders said in the video posted on the Shilo Sanders Live YouTube channel. “The guy is like sitting there with his hands in my… It makes me want to not eat here…I’m trying to give you guys business and eat here; we could leave. I will leave. I’ll never come here again in my life. Never again. Never coming back to One Hotel ever again in my life.”

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The problem started the moment they walked in. Sanders appeared to walk in an area where he didn’t know that only those who stayed in the hotel were allowed. “You guys aren’t allowed to pass this point if you’re not a guest at the hotel,” a staff who approached them said. Shilo complied and returned to the section where he was permitted to stay, although with some reluctance, claiming he would “do no business with them” as a result.

At the next cut of the video, you could see that a hotel worker came up to them and told them that the manager would kick them out. The reason being one of the men with Shilo was randomly streaming his activities—as usual—to be posted on the channel. The hotel’s staff had an issue with it, even when Shilo attempted to explain.

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“He’s not filming; he’s streaming. It’s just like if it’s a person right there. What’s the difference?”

Notably, one of the staff put his hands on Shilo’s face. Angrily, Shilo walked out and promised never to return to the hotel.

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Shilo and most members of the Sanders family are not strangers to controversies. And sometimes, they can be blamed. However, this is one of those moments where Shilo’s actions are justified. Nothing he did seemed too odd or excessive to have warranted that level of embarrassment. Truthfully, certain hotels and restaurants have strict rules. But in such a case, the staff’s communication needs to be better.

This was not the case with Shilo’s last controversy, where he trolled Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay for suggesting that the Browns declared Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback over Shilo’s brother, Shedeur Sanders. Shilo’s response was that Mary “should go make a sandwich.” Of course, he was under fire for making a claim many called a misogynistic statement.

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Shilo Sanders is likely to go against his father’s wish after the hotel embarrassment

Recently, a video on Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media YouTube Channel showed Coach Prime and his first child, Deiondra Sanders, having a conversation. The coach was questioning his daughter about her recent social media activity, where she went on a rant against her baby daddy, Jacquees.

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Her post about him made it to The Shade Room, an Instagram account that posts celebrity news. And even when she pointed out that almost all members of the family—Coach Prime, Shilo Sanders, and Shedeur Sanders—had made it there lately, Deion Sanders appealed to her to stop doing things that would put the family’s name out there.

“But can you stop, though? Can you not do anything to get the Sanders family on The Shade Room?”

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Shilo had appeared on The Shade Room after his altercation with Mary Kay. And contrary to his father’s wish, he is likely to appear there once more after the embarrassing situation at The One Hotel.