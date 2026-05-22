“Never Lived With My Dad”: Deion Sanders’ Son Reveals Family Dynamic After Parents’ Divorce

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has five children from two marriages. Yet all of his children continue to share a close bond. Without a doubt, Coach Prime’s intentionality is responsible for all of these. But even with that, Deion Sanders Jr. still had to deal with the absence of his father in his home.

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“Yeah, I never lived with my dad ever in my life, like under the same roof as him,” Deion Sanders Jr. said on Mr. Organik’s YouTube channel. “I always lived with my mom on the other side of town, my older sister and I. But my dad was always there, though. He always showed up to everything, every game, every this, every that. He still was a present father, so I don’t want people thinking he wasn’t. He was always there.”

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Deion Sanders Jr. is the second child and first son of Deion Sanders from his first marriage with Carolyn Chambers. The marriage produced two children: Deiondra Sanders and Deion Jr., and the couple was married for nine years before Carolyn filed for divorce.

In 1997, Carolyn filed for divorce, citing that she and Sanders had grown in different directions as their marriage progressed. Eventually, the marriage was completely dissolved the following year. The only luck he had at the time was that the divorce did not receive the kind of media attention his second divorce got. Among many things, it kept Sanders away from his children, as the couple stopped living together.

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At the time, Sanders’ career was thriving, and he was one of the Dallas Cowboys’ stars. But the trouble in his marriage left him feeling empty, with “no will to live”. Sanders admitted he didn’t feel good about having to leave his children. It was a devastating period where Sanders made attempts to take his own life as he hit “rock bottom.”

What followed was that Deion Sanders Jr., who was five years old at the time of the divorce, had to struggle through a fatherless childhood. Previously, speaking about his childhood, he admitted it was quite a challenging, as he had to deal with people who assumed he had privileges because of his last name, whereas he didn’t. The distance from his father reduced his attachment to his surname and forced him to become independent as a child.

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Notwithstanding, Sanders Jr. asserted that his father was as present as any father in his shoes would be. He was not just present to cater to their needs; he was also there in notable moments in his kids’ lives to support them. In fact, his ex-wife consistently praises him for being a responsible father to his kids, and the pair still sends each other good wishes on social media.

Deion Sanders’ second marriage

Coach Prime was not single for too long after his first marriage ended. He married Pilar Sanders in 1999, a year later. However, the couple separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2013. The marriage produced three children: Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi Sanders.

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This time, Deion Sanders filed for divorce, claiming their irreconcilable differences as his reason and later accusing her of adultery. The divorce was under the spotlight, as it involved a serious battle over their assets and the custody of their children, which Deion won. While the pair has moved on, they still avoid each other in public, which has become a sort of gag for the children. Both Shilo and Shedeur have joked with Coach Prime about their mother whenever she is in the same vicinity as him.

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Deion Sanders is now in a publicized relationship with Karrueche Tran, who was by his side during his battle with cancer in 2025. While there have been talks of the pair building a family, Sanders has been vocal about his disinterest in having any more children.