“Never Seen Something Like That”: State’s No.1 Prospect on Curt Cignetti’s Indiana

When the state’s No. 1 prospect in the 2028 class visited Indiana, the Hoosiers made sure they left a lasting impression. And judging by the in-state TE’s reaction, Curt Cignetti’s operation is flipping perceptions.

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“Everyone talks about IU’s type of practice and it was evident today,” Theo Schott said after his Indiana visit. “They’re on and off the field in an hour and 45 minutes. Which is a cool perspective for keeping guys injury free and staying fresh.”

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With Indiana being just an hour away from his home in Zionsville, IN, Curt Cignetti has the home edge over other programs in pursuit of Theo Schott including Notre Dame, Oregon, and Georgia, among others. But that’s not all because there’s one unique thing about the Hoosiers that stood out for him.

“One thing that I would say Indiana is unique than others is the way they practice,” he added. “I’ve never seen something like that in college football, just how efficient they are.”

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Theo Schott is noticing structure. Indiana, under Curt Cignetti, is turning efficiency into an identity. The Hoosiers now have shorter practices with sharper reps. As the recruit observed, it means less wear and tear and more precision. He also got a chance to sit down with the head coach himself as well as position coach Grant Cain, and there’s clarity in the message he got.

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“Got to meet Coach Cig and have a talk with him, great guy and thinks I fit in the program,” he said. “I spent most of my time with Coach Cain and him giving me the run down on the current tight end room and what he sees in me. Loved my time there today and will keep building the relationship.”

That’s where Indiana might have an edge because they’re not guessing with Theo Schott. They know what the 6’4, 210-pound hybrid brings. He’s a modern TE who can line up inline, flex out, block, and catch. And he’s got the production to back that belief up. As a sophomore, he led Zionsville with 26 receptions, piled up 305 yards, and added three touchdowns. He’s got room for improvement and recruiters see the ceiling. The Hoosiers saw it early, offering him back in January.

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“The offer meant a lot,” he said. “Growing up in Indiana it was just known that they never had a good football team, but the turnaround they had was the greatest in sports history.”

All thanks to Curt Cignetti, the winning coach who turned Indiana from irrelevant to unbeatable in record time.

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“I think IU going 16-0 is amazing,” he said. “They proved the world wrong in just two years, and it shows how strong their culture and coaching is.”

With a winning culture already in place, what happens when Indiana starts stacking local elite talent? They’ll be formidable. But while the Hoosiers are among the top in Theo Schott’s recruitment, they also got blueblood competition pushing hard.

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Curt Cignetti faces tough competition with Notre Dame

Notre Dame is applying pressure after missing out on a major TE target in Cooper Terwilliger. There’s already predictions and momentum pointing towards South Bend and Theo Schott’s visit there only added fuel to the fire.

“The visit went really well,” he told Irish Breakdown. “Had a great time. I got to sit in meetings, went to practice, got to meet with Coach Denbrock and Coach Bivin and how they use the right end and that overall view.”

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But what stood out for Schott about Marcus Freeman’s program was balance.

“They really harped on the connections and academics,” he noted. “That’s something you don’t see at a lot of other places… Coach Freeman kind of talked about the culture and how Notre Dame sets you up post football. We didn’t really talk about football until later in the day.”

Theo Schott came away impressed, saying Notre Dame will always remain in a high place for him. There’s also proximity like Indiana so it’s a big battle with one program selling efficiency and championship culture while the other sells tradition and balance. So right now, he’s in the middle of it.