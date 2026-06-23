“Never Thought in a Million Years”: LSU Athlete Dating Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Makes Candid Admission About New HC

College football has seen its share of unusual storylines. Few, however, compare to the situation LSU linebacker Whit Weeks finds himself in heading into 2026. Weeks is dating Landry Kiffin, and after Lane Kiffin’s move from Ole Miss to LSU last December, his girlfriend’s father is now also his head coach. Speaking on the unexpected twist, he has shared what the situation feels like to him.

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“Well, jeez, whenever me and Landry started dating, we would have never thought in a million years her dad would ever be my coach. Never, never in a million years,” LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said on Tyrann Mathieu’s In the Bayou podcast today. “Once Brian Kelly got fired, I was like, ‘Holy smokes, like Lane really could be the guy.’ So then all we were like, ‘All right, whatever, let’s go. Let’s roll with it.'”

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Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, and Whit Weeks announced their relationship last year. The relationship became public in September 2025, just days before Ole Miss and LSU were set to meet on the field. The timing quickly drew attention across the SEC, with Landry being the daughter of Ole Miss’ head coach while Weeks was one of LSU’s standout defenders. Before the game, Lane Kiffin also addressed the relationship publicly. After Ole Miss defeated LSU, he even took a playful jab at Weeks.

“I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over,” Kiffin said.

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Since then, the couple has remained together. They were seen spending time with both families during the offseason, and Landry was with Weeks when he announced his decision to return to LSU for 2026.

But what started as a relationship linking two SEC rivals has since taken on an entirely different dynamic. The linebacker’s girlfriend’s father is also the man setting LSU’s depth chart and calling the shots. However, it’s not something that Kiffin has a problem with.

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“Whit is an awesome kid and comes from a great family,” Kiffin said last year before the LSU game. “I’m glad those two are happy together. It has nothing to do with the game itself. It’s a really great family.”

Those comments helped put to rest any speculation about how Kiffin viewed the relationship, and his stance has remained unchanged even after arriving in Baton Rouge.

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In December 2025, Landry documented her family’s trip to Baton Rouge for Lane Kiffin’s introductory press conference at LSU. The move effectively transformed Weeks’ situation from dating the daughter of a rival SEC coach to dating the daughter of his own head coach, a scenario neither side anticipated when the relationship first became public.

Speaking on the game front, Weeks could have entered the NFL Draft. Instead, he chose another season in Baton Rouge. The return, as he explains, gives him a chance to rebuild his NFL draft stock after the injury-shortened season.

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When healthy, Weeks is one of the SEC’s best defenders. In 2024, he recorded 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He finished second in the SEC in tackles and ninth nationally, earning his First-Team All-SEC honors. Those performances established him as one of the cornerstones of LSU’s defense and a key piece for Kiffin entering his first season with the Tigers.

But his 2025 campaign was interrupted by a serious ankle injury, and he could appear for only eight games. Hence, he explained his decision as:

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“College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Weeks posted on Instagram while announcing his decision to return in 2026. “All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September.”