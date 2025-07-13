New Alabama QB Jett Thomalla Leaves NFL WRs Starstruck With ‘Missiles’

Okay, Bama fans, go ahead and breathe easy. Because if this recent video is any indication, the future of your quarterback room is in very safe hands. Like, ‘throws-missiles-at-NFL-dudes-and-makes-it-look-easy’ safe. Jett Thomalla, Alabama’s 2026 QB commit, just linked up with a couple of professional wide receivers—no big deal, just Brandin Cooks and Rashid Shaheed—and let’s just say, the kid didn’t flinch. He slung that pigskin like he already had an NFL pension plan.

Now, be honest, how often do you see high schoolers hanging with legit NFL receivers and not getting politely ignored after a few warmups? Not this time. We got evidence out there that Thomalla popped. He threw lasers, bombs, dimes, you name it. He looked like a five-year vet in a rookie’s body. And the best part? He did it without breaking a sweat or overthinking anything. No nerves. Just straight-up confidence and cannon fire.

Brandin Cooks couldn’t hold back the praise. “He’s throwing missiles,” Cooks said. “He is letting it come out of his hand. Big guy. I mean, there’s no surprise why he’s going to Bama.” Yup. When NFL WRs are impressed, you listen. Then came Shaheed, who backed it up with, “He came in and he was slinging it, man. He is super talented. I see why he’s ranked as high as he is and committed to Alabama.” You’d think a couple of pros might have a tip or two for the young gun, but nah. Shaheed literally said, “He was so impressive that we didn’t have to [give advice].” He added, “You can see he’s excited to be out there with us and just have a good time and compete.” That is some Lamar Jackson level aura farming from Jett Thomalla.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Let’s take a second to really appreciate what just happened. Jett Thomalla walked into a field with NFL-caliber athletes and made them talk about him. That’s like showing up to a pickup game and getting picked first… by LeBron. And the fact that he’s still in high school. He’s still eating lunch off a tray and dodging hall passes. But throw him a football? Man’s ready for Saturdays in the SEC right now. The guy has a future if there ever was one.

So what’s next? Bama fans, go ahead and fire off a “Roll Tide” in the group chat. This is your guy. He’s got the arm, the swagger, and apparently, the NFL-ready energy. If Thomalla keeps up this pace, he’s going to be handing off touchdowns to five-stars and leading “Rammer Jammer” chants before you can blink. The quarterback throne in Tuscaloosa may already have a new heir.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jett Thomalla’s slingin’ swagger.

So, Jett Thomalla’s favorite quarterback? Not a Bama legend. Not a Tide icon. Nope, it’s Joe freakin’ Burrow. Yeah, LSU’s own Heisman-winning heartbreaker. At first glance, that might make some Alabama fans twitch. But once you hear Thomalla talk, it just… fits. “I like to watch Joe Burrow. He’s my favorite quarterback,” he said. “Just like his patience and demeanor. He’s kind of like a humble guy like me. I’d say I’m a humble guy. So, just watching him pretty much how he does everything.” That calm-in-the-storm confidence? It’s the Thomalla blueprint, and Burrow’s been the model.

It’s not just about the attitude, though. Jett’s game mirrors Burrow’s footwork and field vision, too. “One thing I’d say is kind of just pocket movement… just move naturally in the pocket. Just avoiding the pressure, and stepping up and all that stuff and really just keeping my eyes downfield,” Thomalla explained. And when he steps up, oh boy, the ball flies. “Like you said, just being able to sling it down the field is a big, big thing in my game.” That’s the same “sling it” vibe NFL receivers Brandin Cooks and Rashid Shaheed felt when they worked with Jett recently. Cooks called him a “big guy, throwing missiles,” while Shaheed said, “He was slinging it, man.” Sling recognizes sling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So yeah, you can connect the dots now. A kid who models himself after Burrow is out here turning NFL heads, drawing deep-ball praise, and preparing to take the reins at Alabama. And while Thomalla may never flash the swag quite like Joey B, the way he slings it, moves the pocket, and carries himself? That’s already speaking volumes. And if you’re a Tide fan, still unsure about the Burrow love? Don’t worry, Jett’s not copying the jersey colors, just the playbook for greatness.