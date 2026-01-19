New Alabama WR Clears Stance on JaMarcus Shephard Replacement After Ditching Vanderbilt

At a time when Alabama’s wide receiver room is staring down a talent drain, the arrival of 6’0″, 180-pound Maurice Mathis brings much-needed stability. Six of the wideouts, including impact players such as Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton, have left the WR corps thinned out. But HC Kalen DeBoer’s staff is working hard to bring reinforcements.

On Sunday, the Crimson Tide received the commitment of Class of 2026 wideout Maurice Mathis. In many ways, it’s a big win not just for Maurice, but for the new wide receivers coach, Derrick Nix, as well.

“They contacted me a week ago, and it was a fast process from there,” Mathis told BOL on Sunday. “I started talking to Coach Nix. He told me they would love to have me see the campus. My mom, grandma, auntie, and I went there for an unofficial visit.

I sort of knew they were going to offer, but Coach Nix said he needed to see me in person before it was official. He told me he really wants to focus on building players from high school rather than just the portal. He’s a really cool dude.”

Maurice Mathis has recorded two stellar seasons in the last two years, providing a glimpse of his untapped potential. In his senior year, he tallied an impressive 1,207 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games. Similarly, he registered similar production in his junior year.

Although a hamstring injury forced him to the sidelines during the spring camp, it didn’t deter him from making explosive plays later down the stretch. He recorded 64 receptions for 1,025 yards, hauling in 11 touchdowns in 2024.

“I would say just catching the ball, and my route running are my biggest strengths,” Mathis said. “I want to work on everything when I get there. You can always perfect every aspect of your craft.”

So far, he is an unrated prospect, but his raw talent and potential on the film were enough for Alabama to extend him a scholarship.

Mathis has been with the Samford Bulldogs since July 2025. But head coach Chris Hatcher’s firing in November impacted his decision to decommit. Although he never publicly announced his decommitment, his visit to Bama said enough.

The Tide were already intent on adding talent to the wide receiver room. Soon after, Bama QB coach Bryan Ellis invited the young standout to visit campus. Maurice Mathis walked into Derrick Nix’s office last Friday expecting a recruiting visit. He walked out Saturday afternoon with a scholarship offer from the Tide.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” he said after touring the facilities on the campus. “Alabama is Alabama. They get the best of the best. I am excited to play in the SEC and become a better player on the field.”

Aside from Samford and Bama, Maurice had received offers from Vanderbilt, Mercer, Appalachian State, and Georgia State, but the allure of the SEC brought him to Tuscaloosa.

He will officially commit to Alabama on Tuesday and enroll early this week.

Alabama adds another talented WR

After JaMarcus Shephard left to become Oregon State’s head coach, Alabama faces a significant challenge in rebuilding its wide receiver room. Germie Bernard is headed to the NFL Draft, along with Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Aeryn Hampton, entering the transfer portal.

By last week, the Tide was left with just five scholarship wide receivers on the roster. However, the coaching staff is constantly working to solve that issue.

They have successfully added NC State transfer Noah Rogers and MJ Chirgwin. Chirgwin was a walk-on last year, who entered the transfer portal before withdrawing his name.

Furthermore, Ryan Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, Derek Meadows, and Rico Scott are returning for the 2026 season, while Cedarian Morgan and Maurice Mathis join as incoming freshmen.