New Alabama WR’s Ex-Teammate Sends Strong Message to Kalen DeBoer After Transfer Portal Move

Kalen DeBoer made a significant splash in the transfer portal when he landed Noah Rogers, a 6-foot-2, 197-pound wide receiver from NC State. Rogers originally signed with Ohio State as a five-star recruit in the 2023 class before transferring to NC State after one season in Columbus. And now he’s making another move, this time to the Crimson Tide. His former NC State teammate Justin Jolly had a lot to say about him at the Senior Bowl in Mobile this week.

Jolly described what Kalen DeBoer is getting in Rogers, painting a picture of a receiver who simply cannot be stopped when he’s locked in. “A versatile wide receiver. A man that you know can’t be bound. Like, the only person that’s gonna stop him is him,” Jolly said Tuesday afternoon during Senior Bowl media availability. “Between his work ethic, the way he plays on the field, the way he just holds himself, Noah Rogers is a great wide receiver. I’m actually so happy that Alabama got him because he’s gonna be able to go out there and show off. He’s gonna be able to do what he was meant to do: catch footballs and go deep.”

Rogers’ production in Raleigh was steady if not spectacular. He hauled in 33 catches for 441 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the 2025 campaign with the Wolfpack. Across 26 career games between Ohio State and NC State, he’s accumulated 68 receptions and 919 yards, averaging an impressive 13.5 yards per grab, with three total touchdowns. What stands out beyond the statistics is his ability to make plays in crucial moments, particularly his clutch performances against Syracuse, where he scored on a 75-yard touchdown catch and tallied 95 receiving yards.

The reliability factor is what really jumps out when you hear Jolly talk about Rogers, especially the confidence he has in his former teammate’s ability to win contested catches.

“I would say the reliability of him just being open all the time. Noah, even if he looks covered, he’s open. Like, he’s one of those guys. You could throw fifty-fifty balls, and he’s gonna come down with it,” Jolly explained. He pointed to Rogers’ first year at NC State as proof: “For example, my first year here, that UNC game, he caught one against two different players. He’s versatile, he’s that guy. I have so much faith in him on offense.”

That UNC catch Jolly referenced has become something of an iconic moment in recent NC State history. In the Wolfpack’s rivalry game against North Carolina in November 2024, with bowl eligibility hanging in the balance, quarterback CJ Bailey launched a deep ball downfield that Rogers somehow snagged for 44 yards despite having two Carolina defenders draped all over him.

With Ryan Williams entering his junior year as the clear No. 1 target, Rogers provides a legitimate outside threat who can win 50-50 balls and stretch defenses vertically. Whether Rogers can finally realize the five-star potential remains to be seen. But if Jolly’s assessment is accurate, Kalen DeBoer just added a weapon who could be the perfect complement to Williams in 2026.

The Ohio State education that shaped Rogers

Before Rogers became the contested-catch specialist that Justin Jolly raves about, he spent a formative year in Columbus learning from some of the best receiver talent college football has ever seen. Rogers arrived at Ohio State as one of the most decorated prospects in North Carolina’s history with offers from nearly every major program in the country.

That 2023 season put him in a receiver room with generational talent, most notably Marvin Harrison Jr., who would go on to become a top-five NFL Draft pick.

“It was definitely a blessing,” Rogers reflected on his Ohio State experience. “How many times do you get to see a generational player come through and play with you? That’s not often. I was young then, still figuring things out, but I was thankful for that experience. It helped me develop my game and showed me how important competition is—guys pushing you on and off the field to be the best receiver you can be.”

The lessons Rogers absorbed in Columbus have become the foundation of his approach to the game, particularly his obsession with the small details that separate good receivers from great ones.

“One, just building a routine,” Rogers explained about his growth in college football. “I have a really good routine, and I just keep on adding to it. It’s working on the little things, sharpening my details. Running routes, I just sharpen as much as I can. When I turn that NFL tape on, I look at those receivers and say, ‘There’s something right there I can add to my game.’ It’s just being detailed and critical as much as I can.”

The work ethic and routine he developed at Ohio State, refined during his two years at NC State, and now brings to Tuscaloosa could be the difference-maker in helping Kalen DeBoer’s offense reach its full potential in 2026.