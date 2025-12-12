New Arkansas HC Ryan Silverfield Sends Alarming Signals For Previous College Amidst AD’s Comments

Essentials Inside The Story Real reason for Ryan Silverfield's exit from Memphis.

Ryan Silverfield’s success at Memphis has now landed him the Arkansas head-coaching job in the SEC. Despite that, and setting his past success aside, the new HC’s comments make it clear the coaching offer took priority.

“I’ve always had so much respect for the state of Arkansas, for the football program, the rich traditions and history, and obviously the SEC,” said Silverfield during Thursday’s appearance with Paul Finebaum. “And when this offer came about, it was a no-brainer to me.”

This eagerness to leave the Tigers suggests the Arkansas job was simply too tempting to pass up, even with the Razorbacks coming off a rocky 2–10 season. Coaching in the SEC may bring more fame than coaching in the AAC. While the Razorbacks’ SEC stature and history certainly played a role in attracting Silverfield’s attention, the move serves as a warning sign for his former program.

“This (Arkansas job) is the one I wanted, and it’s the one that I believed in, and I think it’s a perfect marriage,” admitted Silverfield. “It fits me; I understand this region quite well, and I think we’re destined for really great things here.”

Ryan Silverfield posted a 50–25 record over six seasons as the Memphis Tigers head coach. He won eight or more games in four of those six seasons, and went a perfect 4–0 in bowl games as the Tigers’ full-time coach. While Silverfield’s success with the Tigers can’t be ignored, it his departure has raised concerns for Memphis, especially now that he’s leading a rival program.

This season, Memphis beat Arkansas. In that game, Arkansas got a first-hand look at how Memphis wins by capitalizing on turnovers. The Tigers won the takeaway battle 3–2 and forced two Razorback giveaways in the fourth quarter of their 32–31 win on Sept. 20, thanks to Silverfield’s strong grasp of situational football and his emphasis on winning the turnover margin. But now, he’ll be bringing those same principles to Arkansas. He is already making some key decisions to improve the Razorback roster.

Whatever the reason for Silverfield’s move, it underscores how quickly his five years of effort and success at Memphis can be overshadowed as he looks to make his mark in the SEC with the Razorbacks. Having been connected to Memphis since 2016, his ties to Arkansas actually run deep.

He already had familiarity with the state and the region, and he’d even built relationships with several Arkansas players. After he was announced as the Razorbacks’ new head coach, former Arkansas and Memphis punter Reid Bauer was especially excited for his old coach.

“I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s a coach that talks the talk and walks it as well,” said Bauer.

Now, while his success is doing the talking, the Memphis AD has clarified a few points about Ryan Silverfield’s leadership of the Tigers that are turning heads.

Ed Scott’s first take on Ryan Silverfield’s exit

After unveiling new Memphis head coach Charles Huff to supporters, AD Ed Scott finally broke his silence on Ryan Silverfield. 10 days after the former Tigers leader bolted for Arkansas, Scott opened up about their relationship first.

“Ryan and I had an awesome relationship. We still do. And we made great music together,” said Scott.

Then came the bold takeaway: Memphis may have improved, but Silverfield’s direction didn’t deliver a flawless season for the Tigers.

“We were 19-5 (over two seasons), right? I’ll take that record anywhere. But we lost some meaningful games, and he (Silverfield) moved on,” pointed out the Tigers AD.

While Memphis wrapped the 2025 regular season at 8–4, it stunned Arkansas early. After jumping out to a 6-0 start, they hit turbulence with a shocking stumble at UAB, and a late-season slide against Tulane, Navy, and East Carolina.

Those losses left plenty for Scott to unpack, but the AD isn’t worried about Silverfield’s departure. Now, the Tigers are ready for their bowl game against NC State under interim head coach Reggie Howard. How do you think the Memphis Tigers will fare now that one of their most successful HCs has parted ways?