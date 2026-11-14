New ‘Bachelor’ Sam Hartman’s Ex Makes Wild Allegations Against Commanders QB, ABC Network In Viral TikTok

Sam Hartman is trading the football field for the world of reality TV, and his good looks and signature flowing hair might have just found him a new audience. The former Notre Dame QB is set to take the lead on ABC’s The Bachelor, but not everyone seems thrilled about his latest spotlight. His ex-girlfriend has seemingly thrown some shade at their past relationship, adding a little off-field drama to Hartman’s big television debut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Becca Hunt took to TikTok on November 13, shortly after news broke that Hartman would be the next lead on The Bachelor. Along with a photo of them together, she wrote, “The most toxic relationship of my life is now the bachelor, LOL.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt, an interior designer from Naples, was once in a relationship with Hartman. The exact timeline of their time together is not clear. However, from her reaction, it seems the relationship hadn’t ended on the best terms. Her post didn’t take long to go viral, and she clarified that her intent behind it was sheer amusement.

“Look, y’all, I am not going to say anything more about this. Also, saying it was the most toxic relationship of my life is not putting all the blame on him. I just thought it was ironic that he’s now on a dating show. Hope this helps!”

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan commented on her post that she did not waste any time posting about this, to which she simply answered, “I mean, I was shocked.”

Other women in the comments echoed Hunt’s sentiment, with one noting, “Every woman who went to an ACC school knows about this man.” To which Hunt replied, “Exactly!” Subtly hinting that Hartman may have been cheating with other women during his ACC away trips with Wake Forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this wasn’t the only reason why Hunt felt the urge to come online and speak about her previous relationship. ABC shortlisted Hunt for an interview on the show, where, apparently, her ex-boyfriend has already been cast.

ABC was surely in for a treat if the two had landed on the same screen after ending their relationship years ago. She wasn’t throwing arrows in the dark about this casting offer and came prepared with all the evidence to back up her story. It’s safe to say her comment section looked like a sitcom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s funny is I was interviewed to be on this season,” Hunt commented on her own TikTok when another fan commented, “Not them trying to get you to be a contestant too.” Hunt posted the screenshots of the casting calls by ABC for the show and her interview details.

Hartman’s side of the story is yet to come out, but for what it’s worth, he is excited about his debut on the big screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited but also very nervous,” Hartman said in an interview. “I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl—30 is going to be pretty tough.”

Hartman joined the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The Commanders later removed him from their main roster but brought him back the very next day to their practice squad. However, Hartman has never played in an official NFL regular-season game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he had a much more exciting final college football season with the Fighting Irish after he transferred from Wake Forest. He started 12 games and threw for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He led the Fighting Irish to a 9-3 regular-season record and won team MVP honors.

While it was an easy task for him to find his receivers on the field, even with a lot of players, it would be a bit of a challenge to find a partner. But he seems clear about what his priorities would be to find in a girl.

“I think competitiveness […], and we’re not talking about the starting tight end or a receiver,” he said of what he’s looking for in a partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think competitiveness is in somebody that I want to be able to chase. Not chase in a way that you haven’t texted me back in a week, but chase in a way that they have a drive for something, and that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them.”

Season 30 of The Bachelor, starring Washington quarterback Sam Hartman, premieres on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.