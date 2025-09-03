New Bryce Underwood Revelation Set to Turn Heads, But Michigan WR Also Warns Him of Upcoming Threat

Bryce Underwood justified the hype around him under the lights of the Big House. Over 109,000 fans leaned forward as the 18-year-old football phenom jogged out to deliver a promising debut with a 34-17 win over New Mexico. He carved his name into Michigan’s record books with a stat line that no true freshman Wolverines ever matched: 21 completions on 31 throws for 251 yards and a TD. A 21-yard strike to TE Marlin Klein brought the crowd to a fever pitch. And of course, from analysts to teammates and even future opponents, everyone saw his upside.

ESPN’s Aaron Murray summed it up, saying, “Bryce Underwood is one of the most gifted freshman QBs I have ever seen! Quick release, strong arm, and throws with veteran-like anticipation.” But the more intriguing talk came from one of his own receivers. On September 2, Michigan reporter Brice Marich dropped an intriguing revelation about Bryce Underwood on X. “#Michigan WR Semaj Morgan says QB Bryce Underwood has a totally different type of zip of the ball from when he played years ago. He seen his game continue to get better,” he wrote. But maybe that’s just scratching the surface.

Bryce Underwood’s ground game was dialed back in his debut, finishing with negative rushing yards. The staff clearly wanted to showcase his arm first. Still, teammates insist his willingness to run and ability to do it well will soon be unleashed. As Semaj Morgan added, “Bryce Underwood isn’t scared to run, and given his athletic ability, he can do it well.” Michigan’s new OC Chip Lindsey, who molded Drake Maye at UNC, let the QB roll out, play up-tempo, and uncork that quick release. While he was steady, Alabama transfer RB brought the hammer.

Justice Haynes gashed New Mexico for 159 yards and three TDs, giving Michigan a thunder-and-lightning look they haven’t had in years. But like Morgan, he’s impressed with Underwood’s game. “It felt good to get in a rhythm,” Haynes said via Maize n Brew. “The offensive line opened up lanes, and Bryce kept us steady in the huddle.” The fourth freshman to start for Michigan didn’t hide his emotions playing his first college football snap either. “Honestly, I’d say it’s insane, really,” he said. “That was a surreal feeling, being in the Big House. I’ve been coming to the games since I was 8, 9 years old. So it’s just a surreal feeling to have the Block M on my chest and to score a touchdown.” Week 1 is the appetizer, but the real test awaits in Week 2.

Can Bryce Underwood survive SEC defense?

Not just any defense. It’s one of the top defenses in the nation. Oklahoma’s defense is a different animal, led by a defensive-minded HC. The Sooners forced nine punts in their opener, holding Illinois State to 2.4 yards per play outside of two busted snaps. With Brent Venables calling the shots, this is going to be a true test battle for Bryce Underwood. The HC himself lit the fire, speaking of the Wolverines QB, “He’s a little different. It reminds me a lot of Trevor Lawrence. Quick. Decisive. Accurate. Poised. Tough. Consistent.” High praise, but it comes with a warning. The Sooners will blitz, disguise, and squeeze every throwing window the Michigan star saw open a week ago.

Saturday night in Norman is a national stage. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on-site. No. 15 Michigan, a 5.5-point underdog, against No. 18 Oklahoma. John Mateer vs. Bryce Underwood. Freshman phenom vs. a defense stacked with playmakers like Sammy Omosigho and Peyton Bowen. As Brice Marich added, “#Michigan WR Semaj Morgan says he sees a lot of great players on Oklahoma’s defense and calls this the team’s first big test of the season.”

Michigan fans saw brilliance in the debut. Now, they’ll see if Bryce Underwood can survive the storm. ESPN’s FPI gives the Wolverines just a 46% chance. But we’ll see. Was Week 1 the start of something special, or just the calm before Oklahoma’s storm?