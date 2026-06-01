New Claim Suggests Josh Heupel May Be Losing Confidence of Tennessee’s Biggest Donors

In the last four years, Tennessee has spent rebuilding its place in the SEC under Josh Heupel. The Vols reached the CFP, signed top-10 recruiting classes, and restored optimism on Rocky Top. But in this NIL era, if confidence from donors and collectives shrinks, there could be trouble. That’s why a fresh claim circulating around the program circles has raised eyebrows.

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According to Message Board Geniuses on X, “Well-placed sources tell MBG that top donors at #Tennessee do not trust Josh Heupel.”

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The account shared a screenshot from the Volquest On3 message board in which a poster claimed Tennessee’s biggest financial backers currently have more confidence in basketball coach Rick Barnes than they do in Josh Heupel.

“The top donors don’t have near the trust in Heupel as they do with Barnes,” the post stated. “Heupel is on thin ice and Barnes gets what he wants. AP is trying to spin it like Spyre is focusing more on the portal this cycle in football recruiting, but from what I’m hearing the lack of investment in high school football recruiting is more about the lack of confidence in ROI with Heupel.”

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Whether that claim is accurate or not, Tennessee’s 2027 recruiting class is still taking shape. Discussions about how NIL money is allocated between high school recruiting and transfer portal acquisitions have become more common across college football. The Vols currently hold nine commitments in the 2027 class, including five in-state prospects. Top additions include 4-star WR Kesean Bowman and 4-star OT Princeton Uwaifo.

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Before this season, Tennessee had built a reputation for making major recruiting moves in the summer. That includes the No. 8 recruiting class in 2026 after a late summer push. But now, programs explore whether it’s better to invest in high school prospects or transfer players who can make an immediate impact. That’s where organizations like Spyre Sports Group, Tennessee’s primary NIL collective, play a major role.

Interestingly, Josh Heupel has repeatedly said that he prefers to keep some distance from the financial side of the operation. Speaking with Josh Pate earlier in April, he explained that his focus remains evaluating players rather than negotiating contracts.

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“Our staff has tied everything together in a really good way,” he said. “The details of the contracts and that type of thing, I have a general understanding (of the contracts). But I’m not in the nuts and bolts of every contract.”

The question is, if donors truly are becoming less confident, why is it so? Maybe program management is one reason.

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Offseason mess continues to test Josh Heupel

Josh Heupel may not have complete control over this but Tennessee keeps finding itself dealing with offseason drama. Last offseason was dominated by the Nico Iamaleava NIL drama, which ultimately resulted in the Vols losing their starting QB after spring practice. Tennessee recovered by adding UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar, but the season still ended with an 8-5 record and plenty of questions.

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Before that, there was the Boo Carter situation, where the talented DB repeatedly missed team activities before eventually being dismissed from the program. Now, Tennessee appears to be facing another complicated situation involving Chaz Coleman. The Penn State transfer edge rusher was expected to become one of the Vols’ most impactful portal additions. But he hasn’t turned up for summer workouts while dealing with personal matters away from football.

“He was in spring practice for maybe not even a week,” On3 reporter Chris Low said during an appearance on Fox Sports Knoxville’s The Drive. “He did very little, if anything, during the offseason conditioning program and the weight program. Here we are now, what, three days after the players are supposed to be back and he’s not back.”

Repeated offseason distractions can create concerns about culture, accountability, and roster stability. And those concerns usually reach donors before they reach the public. For now, Josh Heupel has maintained a supportive stance regarding Chaz Coleman.

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“Chaz has been dealing with some things, and we’re here to support him,” he said at the SEC Spring Meetings. “We’ll continue to go through that process.”

Still, if those claims about donor confidence continue to grow louder, Tennessee may have to convince donors this offseason that the foundation is still intact.