New Details Emerge in Brendan Sorsby Gambling Scandal as Investigation Continues

Hiring attorney Jeffrey Kessler may no longer be enough to salvage Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s situation. The prominent attorney was hired to help him regain college eligibility. However, recent updates about the quarterback suggest an irredeemable end to his college football career.

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Per ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, multiple sources have confirmed that Sorsby had betting accounts with sportsbooks and daily fantasy operators across several states. These sources also describe him as a “high-volume, low-stakes bettor.”

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In an effort to disguise himself, he placed some bets using an account under a different name, as he is under investigation by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) and the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCC).

These gambling regulators in Indiana and Ohio have been involved due to his stints with the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats before his transfer to Texas Tech early this year. The quarterback came to the Hoosiers as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. After redshirting his freshman year and throwing for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his second year, he joined the Bearcats via the portal.

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He spent two seasons in Cincinnati, where he threw for over 5,600 yards and 63 passing touchdowns, adding 1,027 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in both seasons. Unfortunately, during his four-year stint with both teams, he allegedly placed many wagers with small amounts, according to reports.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the quarterback bet on an Indiana game during his freshman season. Though he had limited action and appeared in only one game against Penn State, where he completed three of six passing attempts for 8 yards, he went against NCAA rules.

“The NCAA prohibits student-athletes from betting on any NCAA-sanctioned sport, professional or collegiate. Penalties can include permanent ineligibility, especially in cases where athletes wagered on their own team or manipulated their performance.”

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Even aside from the OCCC and IGC, Kentucky Horse Racing & Gaming is now working with the NCAA to investigate Sorsby’s alleged betting while reviewing the situation with its licensees.

The penalties for betting cases vary depending on the sport and the amount wagered, as players wagering over $200 could face eligibility loss. The situation worsens if the player bets on his own sport or game. Former Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers lost his eligibility after NCAA investigations revealed he had bet on at least one game involving the Iowa State Cyclones

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Cincinnati’s athletic department to face NCAA penalty for playing Sorsby

The athletic department of Sorsby’s former program was alerted in August of the quarterback’s gambling before the season started, according to reports.

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Cincinnati, alongside other Big 12 programs, uses ProhiBet, an app that all student-athletes in the conference are required to download to ensure compliance with betting rules. The app works to notify programs when athletes attempt to sign up for betting platforms or place prohibited wagers.

As a result, Cincinnati’s athletic department must have been aware of his gambling before choosing to play him. The NCAA would likely penalize the program for allowing him. Regarding Sorsby’s situation, Cincinnati’s Senior Associate Athletic Director Zach Stipe released a statement saying, “Cincinnati Athletics has no comment at this time.”